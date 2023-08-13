The Weekly Love Horoscope Is Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs August 14 - 20

During the week of August 14 - 20, 2023, we will notice that the conditions for a great love life are being set up all around us. What didn't work only last week now provides us with an open door into what we will perceive as positive. Is this the week when it all finally works out for us? Quite possible. This week, we will see that because of certain astrological transits, the road to success in love seems more accessible.

This could mean that our previous communication took hold. While this week is not all about communicating with our partners, it's more about watching what happens due to previous efforts in that department. In other words, this is the week when those previous efforts start to pay off. We sowed the seeds and now it's time to harvest the fruit.

The Moon will transit from Leo into Virgo and Libra this week. This represents how three zodiac signs will come to understand the nature of their relationships. What starts as fiery and passionate slowly shifts into practicality and then balance. This week, we will see a shift in how we approach matters of love and may even shock ourselves as to how naturally it all comes to us. We've worked for this, and now that it's upon us, we feel very good about it.

When the Sun conjuncts Lilith while the Moon trines Jupiter, three zodiac signs will no complete peace. We will automatically register this peace as our new state of mind. We can move on to the next level in our romances now. We've worked out the kinks and are no longer afraid to proceed. This is a beautiful week for these three zodiac signs. Love is no longer a battlefield; happy days promise to come.

Love horoscopes: this week three zodiac signs are luckiest starting August 14:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week, August 14 - 20, 2023, has you coming to terms with some aspects of your romantic relationship that you never thought you'd accept. Yet, suddenly, it all looks pretty doable. Logic plays a large role in this week's romantic success and even though it makes you laugh as you don't think of yourself as a logic-based person, you will feel very confident about the moves you'll make and the decisions you'll put your mind to.

A lot of positive energy flows through the astrological transits during the week, and it's one of those deciding whether to open to them. You will unconsciously open to them, bringing you a deeper understanding of the big picture. The romance you are in is nothing to be tampered with. Knowing this allows you to feel gratitude, and your partner will appreciate that you feel this way.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While you've always known that maintaining a relationship would take work, you always had your suspicions that if you applied common sense and respect to the romance, you'd eventually come to a place where you and your partner feel good about being together ... for the long term.

This week, August 14 - 20, 2023, have you knowing with certainty that you've done the right thing, and if you and your mate have gone through rough times in the past, well, those rough times are nothing but building blocks. You have learned what you can learn from the hard times and plan on using this knowledge to benefit you now. Your partner is completely on board with learning, and they, too, are fully ready to participate in whatever the next phase promises to bring.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might feel that this week, August 14 - 20, 2023, brings about cause for celebration as you and your romantic partner have reached some kind of 'agreement.' While that doesn't sound all that romantic, sometimes a little practicality goes a long way, and during the lunar transits that span Leo, Virgo and Libra, you will see that even you can be tempered, Aquarius.

Compromise isn't as bad as you imagined. You may try more of the stuff in the future. That you are now willing to work with the person you are involved with shows them that you truly love them. When they feel loved, you feel happy, and so on. You will give yourself a lovely week because you decided to get out of your way. Compromise, in this case, is intelligence. Nice play, Aquarius!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.