The New Moon Brings A 'Rough Week' To 3 Specific Zodiac Signs August 14 - 20

Life comes with its ups and downs and we deal with it all. Depending on who we are, we take those 'downs' as lessons or excuses to feel worse than we might need. When we have a 'down' week, we don't jump into that week thinking, "This is the week that's going to ruin me!" Oh no. We just shrug and say, "Such is life." And that is how it goes, zodiac signs ... life gives us a little bit of this and a little bit of that and in the long run, each bit teaches us the message of perception. We can see the glass as full or empty, but one thing we cannot see is the glass itself. Life is the glass and our experience is what fills it.

This new week, August 14 - 20, 2023, hands us a few moments where perception is the key to how we understand what's going on around us. For three zodiac signs, this week may present itself as a test. We may not automatically think we'll pass those tests, but ... we will. Because ... we always do. Even when we fail, we pass, and why? Because 'such is life.' It is made up of experience. If we live it out, we are all the wiser.

This week hands us a few interesting cosmic transits as well. Because of the many Uranus aspects, we will see confusion and frustration. Because Lilith visits us this week, we may see moments in our love lives where we are at odds with the person we are with. Some of our dreams may not seem possible thanks to the presence of squared Neptune events, and as the Leo Sun begins to fade into the next astrological season, we may feel as though our passions are fading as well. All of this is temporary. If we think this week is rough, we will know this will pass. Here are the three zodiac signs with this week's roughest horoscope.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes starting August 14 - 20, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The New Moon in Leo is what fills you with hope, and the only problem there is that you lose that hope almost the moment it begins, and that is because you are used to doubting yourself. The Uranus transits alongside the Moon opposite Saturn, ups the ante on that self-doubt. You just don't feel as though you dare to do the smallest of brave acts, and while that makes you angry with yourself, you might laugh at how fearful you get.

That's the key, Cancer; laugh at yourself. What's been holding you back is that you've been taking everything too seriously, and of course, it's all 'danger' and 'fear.' Once you lighten up on your seriousness, you'll see that everything smooths out for you during August 14 - 20, 2023.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As Leo season starts to diminish in power, you feel similar in so much as you tend to believe that you are not as important during August 14 - 20, 2023, as you might have been only last week. That's OK; you are allowed your moments of doubt, but do your best not to fall into the pit of despair. It's still Leo season, and you still have a few days left to shine like the Sun at midday, so don't project doom and gloom onto a situation that is doing just fine without a depressing outlook.

If possible, allow in the goodness that comes with a transit like Moon trine Jupiter and Moon sextile Venus, as these transit are here to remind you that you are doing just fine. The future is not here yet, so avoid seeing it as rough. Make the most of the week, and do not assume anything. You are doing just fine 'as is.'

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While this week will bring both the Sun and the Moon square Uranus, it doesn't necessarily mean that 'all is lost.' Your attitude may outweigh your reality this week, August 14 - 20, 2023, and you'd do yourself a good turn by not buying into all the dread you imagine you are going through. Yes, there may be a few difficulties, but there is no evidence of disaster here, so do yourself a favor, Virgo, and stop projecting tragic outcomes.

This week may not be your 'top physical' week, but that could be easily remedied by better eating habits and a good night's sleep. You know how you get what you don't sleep properly, which might be at the bottom of this week's 'issues.' with Moon opposite Neptune heavily influencing you, it would be no surprise to have trouble sleeping. Relax, breathe, and stay off social media before bed ... and all will be well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.