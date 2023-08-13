3 Zodiac Signs Choose Themselves Over Others On August 14, 2023

When Moon opposite Pluto visits us, we face certain realities that demand we pay attention to them. On this day, August 14, 2023, one of the strongest realities is coming into play, affecting the three zodiac signs very alarmingly. Today is the day we must know that no one is coming to our rescue and that we must do the work if we want to save our lives.

It seems like a cold realization, but it's pure Moon opposite Pluto magic. When we own our reality, we become superheroes. We are the ones who will get us out of our funk. We are the ones who will come through for us, and if we continue to wait for others to save us from any particular fate, then we are most definitely kidding ourselves.

Moon opposite Pluto is not about self-deceit. It's all about looking deeply into ourselves to finally see what we are made of and how valuable we are. We must choose ourselves today, August 14, 2023. We must know that we are the ones who have suffered and that we are the ones who are strong enough to remove ourselves from whatever it is that we allow to keep us in such pain. The days of pain are over, but we have to choose ourselves to know this as reality.

While Moon opposite Pluto works for all zodiac signs, three will take the ball and run with this. Why? Because we've been waiting for this moment. We've been waiting for a sign, and Moon opposite Pluto brings it on a silver platter. Today is the day we recognize our self-worth, which is brilliant and worth fighting for. We put ourselves first today because we want to show ourselves that yes, we do matter, and yes, we do exist.

Three zodiac signs choose themselves over others on August 14, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Between this problem with the family and that problem with your romantic life, you get a distinct impression that something isn't working. You are tired and worn out. You've tried too hard to please everyone, and everyone is NOT pleased. This takes a toll on you because you've decided it's your responsibility to ensure everyone is OK.

During Moon opposite Pluto, you will get a mental jolt from the universe. It will tell you that 'everyone' can wait and that you are not singularly responsible for making everyone else have a good life. Moon opposite Pluto reminds you that you have a life and can be a loving partner and family member while also tending to your needs. Today, August 14, 2023, have you remembered that you are important and must be your number one?

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While remaining individual and independent is always your thing, you still tend to back down and deny your feelings when making sure everyone around you feels 'happy.' You do this because you don't like confrontation, so you eat your feelings and stuff them down, where you detest everything around you.

On August 14, 2023, you will experience the liberating qualities of the Moon opposite Pluto. While Pluto transits are usually restrictive, in your case, you need to restrict your desire to back away from conflict. It's time to stand up for yourself, Sagittarius, and once you get a taste of what it's like to be truly independent and free from the judgment of others, you will never return to 'second place.' Choose to be number one today, and see where it takes you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Of all the zodiac signs, you have always taken second place in family, relationships and friendships ... you have always carried this burden around with you that it's better to be humble and silent than loud and demanding. What you didn't consider is that there's a middle ground here, and it's based on self-esteem.

During Moon opposite Pluto on August 14, 2023, you will cross the threshold into this brave new world where you will see that you've denied yourself the pleasure of being number one. This is the day when you stand up for yourself and make yourself your number one interest. Guess what? No one resents you for it. You are strong enough to love yourself, Pisces; don't back down. Use the force that comes with the Moon opposite Pluto, as it is the force of self-esteem.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.