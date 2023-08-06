Love Horoscope For August 7, 2023

Love is in the air once again for each zodiac sign on August 7, 2023. For a full interpretation, read your Sun, Moon and Rising sign, too.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, August 07, 2023:

Aries

Ah, Aries, you fearless trailblazer. Life is a continuous journey, one that you adore. Love, in its beautiful way, can be a winding path with surprising curves. Self-confidence grows as you learn to trust your instincts and stand strong in the face of adversity. Remember, being bold in love is what makes the journey worthwhile. The film "Say Anything" might give you the confidence to let your own boombox moment shine. Your power color is Red. Love peeks around the corner at 8 PM.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, your unwavering dedication is the reason you’re so loved. Trust that loyalty and be confident about who you are. Remember, change can be a good thing - even in relationships. Find joy in the small things in life, like a good book or a delicious meal. Watch "The Notebook" for a romance that endures time, just like yours. Your power color is Green. Look forward to a romantic evening around 9 PM.

Gemini

Gemini, you light up a room with your wit and charm. Your dual nature may often leave you conflicted, but remember, that’s your unique beauty. Confidence grows from understanding and accepting oneself, explore both sides of your personality. Watch "Silver Linings Playbook" to understand the beauty of an imperfect love. Your power color is Yellow. Expect love to bloom at around 6 PM.

Cancer

Sweet Cancer, your caring heart is your strength. Don't let the world harden your tender heart. Let your empathetic nature fuel your confidence. Small acts of kindness can go a long way in creating happiness. The film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" may inspire you to cherish love, despite its occasional hardships. Your power color is White. Love blossoms under the moonlight at 10 PM.

Leo

Oh, charismatic Leo, you were born to shine. It’s okay to let others into your spotlight too, sharing love can be the path to true happiness. Use your innate leadership skills to enhance your confidence. Watch "Pride and Prejudice" for a romance as fiery and passionate as you. Your power color is Gold. Expect romantic sparks to fly at 7 PM.

Virgo

Thoughtful Virgo, your attention to detail is admired by all. Let that precision reflect in your love life and personal growth. Boost your confidence by acknowledging your ability to create order out of chaos. Find happiness in the tranquility of nature. "Sense and Sensibility" might appeal to your romantic sensibilities. Your power color is Grey. Expect to feel loved at around 5 PM.

Libra

Gentle Libra, your balance and fairness make you desirable. Be confident in your judgments, especially when it comes to love. Your charm and sociability will bring you happiness. "Before Sunrise" perfectly mirrors your romantic and idealistic nature. Your power color is Blue. Anticipate romantic whispers at around 9 PM.

Scorpio

Passionate Scorpio, your intense nature is captivating. Harness that energy into self-confidence. Be vulnerable, it'll help strengthen your love life. Your happiness lies within your passionate pursuits. Watch "Wuthering Heights" for a love as intense as yours. Your power color is Maroon. Love will surprise you at midnight.

Sagittarius

Adventurous Sagittarius, you live life to the fullest. Your confidence soars as you explore new territories, use this in your love life. Create happiness by finding joy in every journey. "Roman Holiday" might inspire you to keep seeking out love's adventures. Your power color is Purple. Love knocks at your door at 7 PM.

Capricorn

Practical Capricorn, your discipline is admired. Confidence is a result of hard work and you understand this better than anyone. Love isn’t always logical but embracing it could bring immense happiness. Watch "Bridges of Madison County" for a love that stands against time. Your power color is Black. Expect romantic gestures around 8 PM.

Aquarius

Innovative Aquarius, your originality sets you apart. Be confident in your uniqueness. Open your heart to unusual forms of love and happiness will follow. "Her" is a movie that will resonate with your unconventional spirit. Your power color is Turquoise. Love sparkles at around 6 PM.

Pisces

Dreamy Pisces, your imagination knows no bounds. Use it to boost your confidence. Let your love life be a beautiful dream, and don't let reality dampen it. "La La Land" will resonate with your whimsical view of love. Your power color is Sea Green. Love floats in at 10 PM.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.