Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For August 5, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign brings a helpful bit of advice using a card that represents the day's energy. Here's your reading for August 5, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, August 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Aries, The Emperor card represents you today. You know that feeling when you open a fresh bag of potato chips and get the first bite? That's your leadership quality - crisp, savory, and outright irresistible. Stand tall, be firm, and rule your world. Challenges are just unopened chip bags, waiting for your unique crunch.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Taurus, you've pulled The Hierophant, signaling a time of wisdom and learning. It's like your favorite book — you're always finding something new on every read. Soak in the wisdom around you. Remember, the best lessons in life often come from the dog-eared pages of experience.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Gemini, The Lovers card is a reflection of your innate harmony and adaptability. It's like choosing between chocolate and vanilla - why not swirl them together and enjoy the best of both? Find your balance this month. You've got the capacity to blend life's flavors in a way that leaves everyone wanting a second scoop.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Cancer, your card, The Chariot, is all about momentum. Life is no automated sidewalk, but you’ve got the energy to keep moving forward. So, lace up your running shoes and stride with purpose. The destination is worthwhile, even if it looks like a mirage in the mall.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Strength is your card, Leo, and it's not just about flexing your muscles. It's like breaking open a lobster — you need both strength and finesse. Channel your inner power, and remember, the softest roars can echo the loudest. So, go ahead, be the lion with the gentle roar — your influence will be felt, much like the warm sun on a lazy Saturday afternoon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Virgo, you've drawn The Hermit, signaling a journey of self-discovery. This isn't about getting lost in the woods, it's about finding your inner compass. You'll soon find that the road to enlightenment is as comforting as your favorite flannel pajamas. So go ahead, wear your wisdom with pride.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Libra, your card is Justice, reflecting your natural balance and fairness. It's like being the perfect see-saw partner, your efforts are all about keeping things smooth and even. But remember, in life, as in playgrounds, it's okay to experience a few ups and downs. It's all part of the ride. Stand firm in your truth, even when life feels like a windstorm in a laundry room. Balance will always be your strength and your reward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Don't shudder, Scorpio. The Death card isn't about doom and gloom. It's about transformation. Like that stubborn jar lid that won't budge until it suddenly does, it's about making that concerted effort for change. Sure, it may feel like an uphill battle, but remember, even Mount Everest was climbed one step at a time. Embrace the new, bid farewell to the old. And don’t forget — the view from the top is worth every effort.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Sagittarius, your card is Temperance. Now, I'm not suggesting you water down your wine, but this card is about finding the middle ground. It's about blending the tart and the sweet to make that perfect lemonade. Life may give you lemons, and sometimes they're downright sour, but with a dash of sugar and a lot of stirring, you'll create a concoction that is uniquely yours. Balance is key, and you hold the pitcher.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Capricorn, you've drawn The Devil. But hold on, it’s not as ominous as it sounds. Consider it a reminder to loosen up those tightly laced boots and dance a little! Life isn't all work and no play. Sometimes, it's about breaking free from self-imposed chains. So, kick off those shoes and let your toes wiggle. The grass is just as green on the carefree side.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Aquarius, The Star is your card. It's about letting your inner light shine, like the refrigerator light that never fails to brighten up midnight snacking. Keep nurturing those dreams of yours, even when they seem as distant as Pluto. Just remember — the night sky wouldn’t be as beautiful without the stars, and your world wouldn't be as vibrant without your dreams.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Pisces, you've drawn The Moon. It's not just about howling at the night sky, but about embracing your intuition. It's like reaching into the cookie jar blindfolded and pulling out your favorite one. Trust yourself. You have the inner wisdom to navigate through life's foggy moments. Embrace the mystery, it’s part of the adventure.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.