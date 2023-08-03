Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For August 4, 2023

What does the future hold?
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 03, 2023
Photo: Roriisha's Images And Danez From Getty Images Signature Via Canva Pro
For August 4, 2023, here is today's tarot horoscope reading for every zodiac sign in astrology.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, August 04, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Fool
Today, you draw "The Fool," urges you to take a leap of faith. The universe has exciting opportunities waiting for you. Trust your instincts and don't be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. Remember, every adventure starts with a single step. This is your chance to begin a remarkable journey filled with endless possibilities.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
All hail, "The Wheel of Fortune" turns in your favor today. Luck is on your side. This tarot card advises you to embrace new possibilities and seize opportunities as they come. Life's cycles are ever-turning, and with its guidance, you can navigate the shifting tides with ease and grace.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
Today, "The High Priestess" bestows her wisdom upon you. Trust your intuition and look beyond the surface; the answers you seek lie within. Connect with your subconscious mind. This card reminds you to listen to your gut instincts and seek the deeper truths that will guide you on your path.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
"The Empress" activates your creative spirit. Nourish your ideas and let them bloom like a garden in full bloom. Your nurturing side comes out through artistic endeavors. Remember, you have the power to give life to your dreams, just like a mother bringing new life into the world.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Emperor
With "The Emperor" by your side, use your leadership qualities. Take charge of your life and make decisions with authority and confidence. Strive for success through discipline and structure. This card empowers you to be the architect of your destiny.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Lovers
"The Lovers" card speaks of connection and harmony and the power of love, whether it be in a romantic relationship or deep friendships. Make decisions that align with your heart and soul. Remember, in unity, there is strength, and with love, anything is possible.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Today, "The Chariot" drives you forward with determination and willpower. You can overcome any obstacles on your path. With the right balance of control and perseverance, you'll achieve victory in your endeavors. Remember, you have the strength to steer your life towards success.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Hermit
"The Hermit" advises you to practice inner reflection. Take a break from the noise of the world and find wisdom in silence. Discover your deepest truths. Remember, in stillness, you'll find the answers you seek.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Strength
Today, "Strength" empowers your inner courage and resilience. Face challenges with grace and determination. Trust in your inner power to overcome any adversity. Remember, true strength comes from conquering your fears and embracing your vulnerability.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Justice
With "Justice" as your guide, seek balance and fairness in all your dealings. Weigh the pros and cons before making decisions. Remember, justice will prevail when you act with integrity and uphold your principles.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Sun
"The Sun" shines upon you and to radiate positivity and optimism. Your enthusiasm and confidence brighten the lives of those around you. Remember, with the light of the sun in your heart, you can conquer any darkness.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The World
Finally, "The World" brings a sense of completion and wholeness to your day. Celebrate your achievements and the milestones you've reached. This card reminds you that every ending is also a new beginning. Remember, you are a part of a grand, interconnected universe, and you are ready for whatever comes next.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.