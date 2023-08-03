These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes On August 4, During Sun Conjunct Lilith

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 4, 2023. Be careful of pride and the fallacy of expertise. The scientists of the 18th century believed themselves to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, too (which was true for their times). Still, their expertise, in many instances, can be considered laughable from the perspective of our times.

Today's energy will remind us of that and bless those who can balance confidence with humility without the stain of hidden insecurities. It will also be favorable for those learning to have more faith in themselves and take small steps out of their comfort zone. Keep pushing and trying! The universe is here for you.

Sun conjunct Lilith in Leo with a square aspect to Jupiter in Taurus are the main astrological energies of the day. Be careful of yes men/women who only say nice things to maintain the status quo. They are often why necessary changes are stalled or rejected until it's too late and catastrophe destroys everything in its path.

If you feel called to, today is also an excellent day to do something sentimental for those who mean a lot to you. You can write them a small note, put it in an envelope, and give it to them. You can even cook something at home and share the bounty. Thoughts count, but a little effort is always appreciated in the age of instant gratification. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 4, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 4, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy is up in the air for you today. You are on the best horoscopes list because your intuition is heightened now. If you pay attention to it, you will easily dodge the dangerous folks and circumstances this week. If you allow others to poison your mind and make you doubt your intuition, you will open up to bad influences and manipulation. Be careful!

Moon in Pisces opposite Mars in Virgo with a trine aspect to Juno in Cancer are your main astrological energies today. With the proximity to Neptune also in the mix, you may be entangled in a cosmic face-off with frenemies you cannot shake off. Keep your private thoughts private and let the conversations be light and inconsequential. Also, if you haven't already, take some out today in the evening to connect with your distant family members, you haven't interacted with for a long time. Certain conversations will spark an idea in your mind that you desperately need but wouldn't have received if you stuck to your usual circle.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The energy today is very focused on hard work for you, Scorpio. Focus on your priorities and take charge of your day. If you feel peer pressure forcing you to act contrary to your plans or ridicule you into following the crowd, set healthy boundaries and stand up for yourself.

Jupiter in Taurus and North Node in Aries are fixed on you today. Despite being on the opposite side of the zodiac wheel, they are in your corner. Your financial know-how might be tested and your life purpose called to question sometime during the day, but it won't be to destroy or demean. Instead, it will come across as the desire to know the other side of the story and your unheard perspective.

Suppose you feel called to do an astral visualization meditation today to connect with your higher self and purpose. The visions you see and the messages you receive from your soul will help you align yourself to the right path. Some of you will also benefit from considering a pilgrimage shortly or a sojourn to a mountain monastery.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Interactions with your friends will be the day's highlight for you, Taurus. Some of you will experience the best night of your life (figuratively) because of a raucous party or karaoke fest. Others of you will be introduced to someone important through a mutual friend who isn't part of your inner circle but is not a distant acquaintance. Pay attention to these intriguing happenings.

Saturn in Pisces is your astrological lord today. Since Pisces and Taurus have an easy-going relationship, this can manifest as a parent taking a keen interest in your plans or some other authority figure you admire. It can also come as advice that is rarely bestowed but much appreciated.

If you feel called to, wrap up the evening activities before midnight and allow yourself to unwind right before sleep. Sit upright and let your eyes close as you do this. Solutions and clarity will grace you immediately or come to you in your dreams.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.