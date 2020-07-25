9 Things In Your Relationship That Should Just Feel Easy

These things should be no sweat.

By Brittany Christopoulos

At times, we may experience uncomfortable emotions that may even feel random in a relationship. Feeling uneasy, doubtful, or anxious are all natural feelings to have in any relationship at any given moment.

But there are a few things that should always feel easy with your partner. Ultimately, they should help you feel calm and at ease, most of the time.

1. Flirting

If you have chemistry, you won’t be worried about having a witty comeback or being overly obvious in your flirting technique.

Over time, you’ll be able to tease them as if you’ve known them for years. And it’ll come so naturally, you won’t even have to think.

2. Being honest

Over time, it’ll get easier to express your feelings without fear of being judged or seeming desperate, clingy, or overly emotional. You’ll be able to tell them the truth about everything and anything.

And you won’t feel reserved or scared to do so. In fact, it’ll actually feel really good.

3. Texting

You shouldn’t have to over-analyze every text you receive from your partner, and you shouldn’t have to ask your friend for help with your response. If they are right for you, the conversation will flow easily and you’ll learn their texting pattern fairly quickly.

You’ll know their short responses mean they are busy, and you won’t get too upset over the shift in their attitude. Additionally, you won’t even have a hard time coming up with things to talk about all the time.

In fact, you won’t even feel the need to text them every second of the day.

4. Kissing

The smell of your breath, the taste of your tongue, the speed or intensity of your kisses — those things won’t always be running through your mind.

Once you’ve been together for a little while, it’ll all seem funny that you ever got nervous about kissing them in the first place.

5. Planning dates

If they get you, they won’t have trouble suggesting dates. Sure, if you keep doing the same thing over and over, it may get repetitive.

But they’ll always listen to what you say and try to plan something special around that. And you’ll definitely reciprocate the favor.

You also won’t have to tear apart your schedule to see each other; you’ll find a pattern that works for the both of you and will naturally make time to see them.

6. How you look

The amount of effort you put into your looks to impress them will be a distant memory once you truly feel comfortable.

No more rummaging through your closet to find the perfect top or spending an hour on your hair. You’ll look beautiful to them no matter what and the pressure will be nonexistent.

7. Fighting

Although it sucks, it’s inevitable in every relationship. When you’re with the right person, a small disagreement won’t turn into a yelling competition or a WWE wrestling match.

Instead, you’ll communicate in a civil manner, like adults, that will usually end in an apology or mature compromise.

8. Figuring out where you stand

You won’t have to interpret their mixed signals or second-guess how they feel.

If they are right for you, they will express their feelings when the time is right. And they won’t hide their emotions once they share their love for you.

9. Saying “I love you”

These three little words may seem intimidating to anyone, but they won’t feel as scary when someone means them. Instead, they’ll bring comfort, reassurance, and endless joy as long as the feeling is mutual.

And you won’t hesitate to say them either, because you’ll be confident they’ll say them back, too.

A mature relationship won’t make you feel like you’re playing a mind game. Instead, it’ll make you feel more secure than you’ve ever felt before.

If you have doubts or are feeling uneasy about anything listed above, you may want to reconsider the relationship you’re in. It might be time to focus on finding someone with whom everything feels natural and easy.

Brittany Christopoulos is a writer who focuses on relationships, dating, and love. For more of her relationship content, visit her Twitter page.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.