Here is your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the Sun in Leo and Mercury entering Virgo.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, July 30, 2023:

Aries

It’s in your fiery nature to charge headfirst into love, isn't it, Aries? This month, as the cosmos twirl in their celestial ballet, take the time to feel the rhythm of your own heart. You're rebuilding, stronger than before, and this process is worth the patience.

Taurus

There's an old saying, "A friend is a treasure." This month, you're realizing just how much wealth you have, Taurus. While Jupiter retrogrades, you'll discover the beautiful gemstones in friendships that have been there all along, maybe even one sparkling with the promise of love.

Gemini

They say two heads are better than one, Gemini, and this month you might find another that fits yours like a jigsaw puzzle piece. Soulmates are like matching socks in a chaotic drawer, and under this full moon, you might just find your pair.

Cancer

Sometimes it's hard to love the person in the mirror, isn't it, Cancer? But self-love isn't a destination, it's a journey. So, take the scenic route. The Sun-Moon opposition encourages you to explore your inner landscape. Each discovery is a step towards embracing your individuality.

Leo

There, there, Leo. You know what you need to do, and it's not easy, but your entire being has decided this is not the relationship for you. The future awaits, lion. Saying goodbye isn't always a loss, Leo. Sometimes, it's the start of a thrilling adventure. This Saturn-Uranus square is a signpost on your journey, marking the spot to bury past loves and start charting your course for the future.

Virgo

Love isn't always a journey from point a to point b. There will be peaks and highs, plot twists and villains. Some times you get the one you want, and other times you find yourself.

Think of new love as a mystery novel, Virgo, each page turned revealing something exciting. This month, Mars' trine with Jupiter is your literary invitation to discover a story waiting to be written, with you as the protagonist. Dive in with an open heart.

Libra

If love is a balancing act, Libra, you're the star performer on the tightrope. With Venus in your sign, you're in a delicate dance between choices. Remember, the key to maintaining balance is to stay centered, listen to your heart, and let it guide you to the right decision.

Scorpio

Love can be quite the mystery, can't it, Scorpio? And who better to crack the case than the zodiac's detective? With Mercury in Leo, you'll find yourself uncovering love in the most unexpected places. So, keep your magnifying glass handy. The clues are all around you.

Sagittarius

Life is your playground, Sagittarius, and it seems love is the swing set. The Sun's square with Uranus invites you to go with the flow of this playful, romantic situation. Swing high, embrace the thrill, and remember, the view is always better from the top.

Capricorn

Who said the office had to be all work and no play, Capricorn? With Mars in Virgo, the stars are sprinkling a touch of love dust over your workspace. Embrace this romantic plot twist, but remember to maintain your professionalism. Who knows? You might just find love in the boardroom.

Aquarius

Are you overthinking this thing called love? Maybe you are, but it's always good to know what you want and what you think you need — do you can attract it into your life.

When in doubt, take a breath, Aquarius. Neptune's retrograde in Pisces is whispering that it's okay to feel unsure. Your intuition is your compass in the fog of love. Let it lead you to your true north, even if the path isn't clear yet.

Pisces

Giving can be just as rewarding as receiving, Pisces, and this month you're finding joy in every sacrifice made for love. As the Moon trines Pluto, remember that every act of love is like a pebble in a pond, creating ripples of happiness that extend far beyond what you can see.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.