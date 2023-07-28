Love Horoscope For Saturday, July 29, 2023

With the intensity energy of passionate Mars and Venus in Leo we experience new heights and joys in love. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting July 29, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, July 29, 2023:

Aries

The romantic highway seems to have seen a few too many crashes lately, hasn't it, Aries? Heartache has been your co-pilot, but Mercury's close interaction with Venus on July 29th brings a shift in direction. Like a masterful chiropractor, the universe is realigning your love life. So, strap up those boots, and remember: there's no victory without a few scrapes.

Taurus

You know what they say, Taurus, the best ships are friendships! This month, Jupiter's retrograde encourages you to anchor down on those trusted pals. There's comfort in companionship, but keep an eye open. Don't be surprised if one friendship sails into unfamiliar romantic waters.

Gemini

"Soulmates," a word that’s been dancing on the tip of your tongue, Gemini. Under the waxing Moon on July 29th, you might just meet someone who completes your crossword without peeking at the answers. Love is in the air, so breathe deeply, and let your hearts sync up.

Cancer

The crab sometimes feels safest in its shell, doesn’t it, Cancer? But even in those moments of emptiness, there's a silver lining: self-love. Remember, you're an original Monet — there's only one you, and that's something to celebrate. Allow the Sun-Moon opposition to lead you towards rediscovery.

Leo

Leo, darling, learning to move on is the cat's meow. As Saturn squares Uranus, it’s a ripe time to pack away old loves, like last season's clothes. You've always been the sun in someone's sky, and there are plenty more horizons to conquer.

Virgo

It's like you're standing on the edge of a diving board, Virgo. The water looks refreshing, but it’s new, and unknown. Taking a chance on a new love can be daunting, but remember, there are lifeguards around. Mars' trine with Jupiter signals a positive time to plunge.

Libra

Torn between two lovers, Libra? Well, isn't that a pickle. But it's just like choosing between two desserts – both delicious, both tempting. Let Venus in your sign guide you towards balance. After all, you were born for this.

Scorpio

Who's been drawing hearts around your name, Scorpio? The transit of Mercury into Leo suggests you might have a secret admirer. Lace up your detective shoes, it's time to play a love-infused game of Clue.

Sagittarius

Love can sometimes feel like a game of tag, and you're 'it', Sagittarius. As the Sun squares Uranus, a romantic situationship has you in a twirl. Enjoy the dance, and remember, the chase is often the best part.

Capricorn

Oh, Capricorn, you've always been a hard worker. But who said romance couldn't bloom by the water cooler? Mars transiting through Virgo suggests a potential workplace romance. Just remember, there's a time for spreadsheets, and a time for sonnets.

Aquarius

In the sea of emotions, you're in the shallows, Aquarius, but that's okay. Being unsure in love is part of the process. Neptune’s retrograde in Pisces is asking you to listen to your intuition. It whispers the sweetest love songs.

Pisces

You've always been a giver, Pisces. You're ready to make sacrifices for someone, just like a mother bird feeding her chicks. As the Moon trines Pluto, you find happiness in your offerings. Love is about giving, and your cup is overflowing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.