Love Horoscope For Saturday, July 29, 2023

Love is a verb, and today each zodiac sign can take certain action steps to improve their relationships, while Mars is in Virgo.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 28, 2023
Photo: Chikovnaya and anyaberkut from Getty Images Pro both via Canva Pro/Myriams-Fotos from Pixabay via Canva
With the intensity energy of passionate Mars and Venus in Leo we experience new heights and joys in love. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting July 29, 2023.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, July 29, 2023:
Aries
The romantic highway seems to have seen a few too many crashes lately, hasn't it, Aries? Heartache has been your co-pilot, but Mercury's close interaction with Venus on July 29th brings a shift in direction. Like a masterful chiropractor, the universe is realigning your love life. So, strap up those boots, and remember: there's no victory without a few scrapes.
RELATED: The Astrology Match That Creates Long-Lasting Compatibility
Taurus
You know what they say, Taurus, the best ships are friendships! This month, Jupiter's retrograde encourages you to anchor down on those trusted pals. There's comfort in companionship, but keep an eye open. Don't be surprised if one friendship sails into unfamiliar romantic waters.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Gemini
"Soulmates," a word that’s been dancing on the tip of your tongue, Gemini. Under the waxing Moon on July 29th, you might just meet someone who completes your crossword without peeking at the answers. Love is in the air, so breathe deeply, and let your hearts sync up.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Cancer
The crab sometimes feels safest in its shell, doesn’t it, Cancer? But even in those moments of emptiness, there's a silver lining: self-love. Remember, you're an original Monet — there's only one you, and that's something to celebrate. Allow the Sun-Moon opposition to lead you towards rediscovery.
RELATED: Twin Flame Zodiac Signs, According To Astrology
Leo
Leo, darling, learning to move on is the cat's meow. As Saturn squares Uranus, it’s a ripe time to pack away old loves, like last season's clothes. You've always been the sun in someone's sky, and there are plenty more horizons to conquer.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Virgo
It's like you're standing on the edge of a diving board, Virgo. The water looks refreshing, but it’s new, and unknown. Taking a chance on a new love can be daunting, but remember, there are lifeguards around. Mars' trine with Jupiter signals a positive time to plunge.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Libra
Torn between two lovers, Libra? Well, isn't that a pickle. But it's just like choosing between two desserts – both delicious, both tempting. Let Venus in your sign guide you towards balance. After all, you were born for this.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Scorpio
Who's been drawing hearts around your name, Scorpio? The transit of Mercury into Leo suggests you might have a secret admirer. Lace up your detective shoes, it's time to play a love-infused game of Clue.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Sagittarius
Love can sometimes feel like a game of tag, and you're 'it', Sagittarius. As the Sun squares Uranus, a romantic situationship has you in a twirl. Enjoy the dance, and remember, the chase is often the best part.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Capricorn
Oh, Capricorn, you've always been a hard worker. But who said romance couldn't bloom by the water cooler? Mars transiting through Virgo suggests a potential workplace romance. Just remember, there's a time for spreadsheets, and a time for sonnets.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Related Stories From YourTango:
Aquarius
In the sea of emotions, you're in the shallows, Aquarius, but that's okay. Being unsure in love is part of the process. Neptune’s retrograde in Pisces is asking you to listen to your intuition. It whispers the sweetest love songs.
RELATED: How He Shows You He Loves You, Based On His Zodiac Sign
Pisces
You've always been a giver, Pisces. You're ready to make sacrifices for someone, just like a mother bird feeding her chicks. As the Moon trines Pluto, you find happiness in your offerings. Love is about giving, and your cup is overflowing.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.