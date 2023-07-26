Here is your tarot horoscope for Thursday, July 27, 2023, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Oh, Aries, you adventurous soul. The universe hands you The Fool, a card of new beginnings and spontaneity. You're about to embark on an escapade that will make your heart race faster than an over-caffeinated toddler. But wait, don't forget your safety helmet — your zest for life might lead to some crazy adventures. Embrace the unknown with a pinch of caution.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Taurus, sweet Taurus, The Empress graces your path this month, bringing you abundance and creativity. It's a time to let your nurturing side shine — pamper yourself and others with a feast of love and compassion. Plant seeds of creativity and watch them blossom like a perfectly manicured garden. You'll find joy in simple pleasures and, who knows, perhaps even whip up a culinary masterpiece that would impress Gordon Ramsay.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Ah, Gemini, The Lovers have something special in store for you. Expect a cosmic nudge in the romance department. Whether you're already partnered or seeking a soulmate, love's tendrils will wrap around you. Open your heart to vulnerability and honest communication. Don't be afraid to take a leap, but remember, love is a two-way street — it's not all candy and roses, but it's worth every moment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Cancer, buckle up. The Chariot is propelling you forward, granting you the strength and determination to achieve your goals. This month, you'll find yourself in the driver's seat, in control of your destiny. But beware of tunnel vision — remember to steer your chariot with sensitivity and empathy. Don't run over others to get what you want. Be kind to those you encounter on your journey, and success will be sweeter.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Roar, Leo. Strength strides into your life, empowering you to face challenges with poise and dignity. You possess the courage to conquer any obstacles that come your way. Remember, strength isn't just about muscle; it's about inner resilience too. Embrace your softer side, taming the fiercest of situations with a gentle touch. Your charisma and warmth will win hearts, making you the ultimate queen or king of this month.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Hello, Virgo, The Hermit shines its light on you. Take a step back from the hustle and bustle, finding solace in moments of quiet reflection. This introspection will lead you to uncover hidden truths and insights. Embrace your inner wisdom and don't rush to share it with the world just yet. Allow yourself the time and space to grow, like a secret garden flourishing under the moon's gentle glow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Libra, balance and fairness reign with Justice in your cards this month. You've always been the mediator, but now you'll find yourself advocating for justice on a larger scale. Stand up for what's right, even if it means facing some opposition. Your keen sense of diplomacy will help smooth rough edges, and your efforts will create a more harmonious world around you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Don't fret, Scorpio. The Death card doesn't bring actual doom and gloom. Instead, it symbolizes transformation and rebirth. Shed your old skin and embrace a fresh chapter. You're evolving, and it might feel a bit uncomfortable, but it's essential for your growth. Embrace the changes and rise like a phoenix from the ashes, wiser and stronger than before.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Ah, Sagittarius, The Wheel of Fortune is spinning in your favor. Luck and opportunity align, presenting you with exciting prospects. Be bold and seize the moment. Your adventurous spirit will find joy in exploring new paths and challenges. Remember, fortunes can change, so stay grounded and appreciative of the blessings coming your way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Capricorn, The Hierophant blesses you with wisdom and tradition. Embrace your role as a mentor or guide to others, sharing your knowledge and experience. Seek spiritual growth and understanding, exploring the deeper mysteries of life. Remember, knowledge is power, and the more you learn, the more you can shape your destiny.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Aquarius, you're a beacon of hope, and The Star card confirms it. Your dreams and aspirations are within reach, and the universe encourages you to shine brightly. Share your visions with others, inspiring them to believe in their potential too. Embrace your uniqueness and let your light guide others through the darkness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Pisces, The Moon casts a mystical glow over your life. Embrace the unknown, as the path ahead might be veiled in shadows. Trust your intuition and dive into the realm of dreams and creativity. This is a time for spiritual exploration and connecting with your subconscious. Your imagination knows no bounds, and this month, you'll create magic beyond the ordinary.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.