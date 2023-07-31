These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes On August 1, During Saturn In Pisces

Count your blessings and sort out your crimes. That's the kind of energy we are dealing with today, especially with Moon in Aquarius full in the sky right now. You may not realize this, but the only way to protect your future is to make plans for it today. How many people actually do it though? Aquarius energy can make this very obvious today through the conversations you have and the circumstances life throws your way.

Saturn in Pisces is the main astrological driver of the day. With its opposition aspects to Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Pallas, Saturn is here to throw its weight around and give people grief. But if there's anything surer than the courage of a Leo and the intelligence of a Virgo, it's the badass energy of the day. Collect your homies. It's time to show them who's the boss.

With a Full Moon in the sky right now, luck is on your side regardless of your zodiac sign. If you haven't used it yet for your manifestations, what are you waiting for? Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 1, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 1, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today will be an extraordinary day for you. Most of you will have a wish come true, which will surprise some of you but not others, especially if the wish is related to your love life. Divine inspiration and extraordinary ideas will also grace you today. So make sure you have something on you at all times to note down ideas! If you get distracted... poof, they will disappear like cotton candy in water.

The Moon might be in Aquarius, but Saturn is the joint ruler of Aquarius and Capricorn. So as sibling zodiac signs, you will benefit from this glowing energy today. Even more than Aquarius since you also have Pluto in Capricorn in your corner. Just make sure not to spill the beans too soon. It's not time yet to crown yourself.

The day is also good for romantic admissions and spending time with your bae. If you are not going on a date tonight, what are you doing? Take advantage of the Full Moon! A walk in the park or a boat ride is called for too.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the energy today is very occult-like for you. Even if you try to stay away from ghosts and supernatural things, don't be surprised if you encounter something mystifying today. It won't be scary though. You are on the best horoscopes list after all. But it will feel like a wake-up call. For some of you, this can be a divine message delivered to your doorstep through a fallen feather or a turtle crossing the road. Watch out for the signs.

The transiting Moon in Aquarius is blessing North Node in Aries today. Expect the unexpected! Your time in the sun has come now, but it won't be an easy ride. Even Julius Caesar couldn't claim that. But perhaps the challenges are precisely what make heroes the stuff of legend.

Just don't be hasty in matters of the heart today. With Venus retrograde in Leo, you are not fortunately placed for romantic proposals and love matches. Even the arranged marriage market won't help you find the right partner at this time. But that's okay. What's a few more months in the quest for your forever mate? It's better than getting stuck with the wrong person.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you will be full of energy and drive today. So much so that you may trip and fall and not feel a thing! It's all because of the Aquarius Full Moon. After all, Aquarius and Gemini are best buddies. Just make sure not to get too caught up in intimate activities and dreams. You may miss the ferry back home, figuratively speaking.

Chiron in Aries and Vesta in Gemini are in your corner right now. If you are working with a counselor or therapist, today's a good day to work through your feelings about your family and people who were supposed to watch out for you but didn't. You can even journal about this in private and order your thoughts. Some of you are about to meet your soulmate in the near future. Getting the baggage out from under your skin will help you tremendously in that respect.

Green juices, water with lemon, and other healthy drinks are indicated for you today. But if wheat grass juice makes you want to puke, don't force yourself to endure it. Find tastier alternatives that bestow the same nutrients.

