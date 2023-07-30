These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes On July 31, During The Capricorn Moon

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 31, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Love it or hate it, Monday is here once again and it can be the blank slate you were looking for if you want it to be. Kicking procrastination to the curb is the day's energy, but don't get too serious. Monday is Moon's day, and the Moon doesn't care about steadfast reliability and diligence, especially since it's a full Moon on August 1. So if you haven't decided what you want to do tomorrow to cash in on the beautiful full-Moon energy, today's the day to scratch your brain and devise a plan.

Since the Full Moon will be in Aquarius tomorrow, tuning into your inner eccentric is what the day calls for. Just be aware that the Moon is conjunct Pluto today, so if you suddenly feel agitated or fight with your boss, this is why. Uranus is in a friendly relationship with the pair, though. So you can expect good ideas and strong resolutions to come out of the chaos. That won't happen if the situation involves romantic affairs and clandestine scandals.

Today is also an excellent day to journal your thoughts and organize your life. Ask yourself where you want to be by the end of next month or what you want to accomplish in August. You can divide a page into three or four columns and categorize them based on different areas of life and what you want to fulfill. Check back on this list every few days to ensure you stay true to your plans. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 31, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 31, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today is a good day to tune into yourself and figure out what makes sense for your life and what does not. You can never ground yourself fully if you have noxious weeds growing around you, trying to harm your success and stability. The transiting Moon conjunct Pluto is in a square aspect with you today. So don't be surprised if a wishy-washy figure decides to throw in their lot with your enemy to cover their weakness.

Fortunately, North Node is in Aries right now. Every experience over the next few weeks will mold you into a stronger and better version of yourself. Today is no different. Some of you may even come across an opportunity or think of an idea that helps you reach the next level. Of course, it will take a lot out of you too. The cost is worth the rewards you will reap.

This is especially true for those of you who are athletes or are very invested in your gym journey. Outdoorsy activities count, too, like mountain climbing, hiking and more. Whatever happens today will add to the final results even if you don't remember the minutiae six months from now.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if you haven't considered looking into a crystal ball or getting a tarot reading, today's a good day to remedy that. Magical experiences are just what you need to inject yourself with a shot of creativity and inspiration. You can even dabble with the occult arts by picking up a pack of tarot cards at the local spiritual shop. Just spread the whole deck before you (face down) and then pull out three cards. The impression you get from the images is just what you need to hear today.

Don't be surprised by extra-sensitive intuitive hits with the transiting Moon in Capricorn and conjunct Pluto. Only fools dismiss the whispers of their intuition. It has saved more lives than logic ever has. After all, hindsight is always 20/20, and it's easy to look back after the water runs over the bridge and pretend it wasn't intuition telling you to do something but logic.

The more you lean into all the abilities available to you, the more successful you will be. Why dismiss certain tools in the box because they make some people uncomfortable or afraid? Journaling your feelings will bring you a lot of insights today. Emotional intelligence is not just for Cancers.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today will feel solid, reliable and grounded to you. It may even be a bit boring, but that's fine. You will be golden if you stay on top of your chores and finish them before the last-minute bell rings. Moon in Capricorn is in your corner today. It will lend you a helping hand against Saturn's methodical derangement. Thank heavens for that!

Neptune trine Juno will bless your love life, too. It may be a Monday, but romance never thinks about the day of the week, at least if it's convenient! A surprise pregnancy announcement may be the day's highlight for some of you. For others, a relaxing cup of tea or coffee in the evening in the company of your thoughts will invigorate you considerably. Some of you will benefit from tuning into a visualization meditation today, especially if you are trying to manifest something in your life. Sunflowers and the color yellow will be lucky for you too. Don't wear any gold jewelry.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.