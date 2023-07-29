What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest During The Full Moon In Aquarius

We start the week with a Full Moon in Aquarius. The Full Moon rises with the ability to release the past with such flow you can focus on the present moment and all the divine opportunities the universe is bestowing upon you.

Full Moons represent times of great power and manifestation, yet they focus on releasing something so you can create a new beginning. Aquarius represents what is unconventional; it is the rebel of the zodiac who desires freedom — and oneness — more than any other zodiac sign.

This lunar cycle began with the New Moon in Aquarius at the end of January 2023, so you may gain clarity over what is coming around full circle and to let go of during this Full Moon. It’s not always a specific thing you must let go of, but sometimes a belief or even a particular chapter of your life.

A Full Moon in Aquarius asks you to reflect on what you need to release to manifest what you desire fully. If you want to initiate a new career path, it focuses on releasing your fear of the unknown. If you’d like to manifest a romantic commitment, it may be releasing the heartbreak from your past. Focus on what you can let go of, or even surrender to, to create more space in your life.

Manifestations work best when they have the space to blossom. You create these spaces once you've learned a particular soul or karmic lesson, which then signals to the universe that you are ready for the next level of your life. While it’s natural to hang onto certain situations — or people out of fear that there is nothing better — the message you’re sending to the universe is you genuinely don’t think there is.

What you believe is what you will receive, and the energy right now is asking you to free yourself from the limiting beliefs or obligations that have kept you accepting less than what you deserve or what you want. When you release, you align so deeply with your soul that the universe can’t help but conspire with you.

What your zodiac sign can manifest this week during the Full Moon in Aquarius:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How To Manifest: Releasing an outdated version of yourself

To harness the power of the Full Moon in Aquarius as it lights up your social sector, release the version of yourself you no longer align with. Begin by writing down a letter to yourself about who you previously felt the need to be, adding your affirmation at the end of it, and signing your name. Fold this three times and add it to an offering bowl with rosemary for healing and lavender for happiness. Burn safely under the Full Moon and let the ashes scatter to the wind in honor of the air element of Aquarius.

Affirmation: I release who I was to become who I am meant to be.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How To Manifest: Releasing career limitations

As the Full Moon in Aquarius focuses on your career sector, reflecting on the professional or financial wounds that have kept you on a path that no longer resonates is essential. Please write down your current job title or employment description, anoint it with coconut oil for protection, and then burn it safely while repeating the affirmation ten times. Once cooled, sprinkle the ashes around a basil plant for growth.

Affirmation: I release outdated and limited career aspirations as I open myself up for success and abundance.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How To Manifest: Surrendering to the divine

Aquarius governs your sector of luck, abundance, and spiritual connection. To work with the energy of the Full Moon in Aquarius, think about surrendering your will to favor the divines. Create an intention herb bundle with lavender for peace, rose for forgiveness, and hawthorn for surrender. As you burn this safely under the Full Moon, repeat the affirmation nine times and let the cooled ashes return to the wind.

Affirmation: I surrender to the divine flow of life and trust the growth process.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How To Manifest: Surrendering to Transformation

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes aim at your transformation sector, and in a year filled with it for you, this is a powerful time to release. Reflect on all the changes of the year, those you’ve initiated, and those you’ve resisted.

Please write a letter to yourself about what it would look like to embrace transformation in your life more deeply. Once you have, fold three times, dig a hole in the earth for grounding, and place it inside with rosemary for healing. Repeat the affirmation eight times as you safely burn it here and then bury the cooled ashes.

Affirmation: I surrender to the fires of transformation as I no longer fight to keep things the same.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How To Manifest: Releasing past heartbreak

Aquarius rules your romantic sector, so reflecting on what you must release is essential to create space for new love or greater commitment. Begin by writing down your affirmation, then list the names of everyone who has caused you heartbreak or affected your ability to love. As you read this under the light of the Full Moon, pause and forgive each person on your list. Once finished, add it to an offering bowl with white rose petals and burn safely, allowing the cooled ashes to be scattered around your front door.

Affirmation: I am releasing all my past heartbreaks as I begin to trust in love again.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How To Manifest: Letting go of old beliefs

The Full Moon in Aquarius activates themes of well-being and your daily routines, which can impede the development of your new life. Focus on releasing anywhere stuck or rigid in how something looks or feels as you speak your affirmation and what you release into the nighttime sky. Once finished, anoint your heart chakra with ginger essential oil, representing Aquarian energy.

Affirmation: I am letting go of old beliefs that only threaten to rob me of the happiness I desire.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How To Manifest: Surrendering to joy

Aquarius governs your sector of commitment, creativity, and joy. Under the Full Moon in Aquarius, remembering your romantic relationship isn’t only about love but should add all these elements to it. Write down the beliefs or qualities of your romantic life which no longer align with your worthiness of joy. As you safely burn it under the Full Moon, add lemon balm for greater happiness while repeating the affirmation five times.

Affirmation: I surrender to joy and know I deserve to live a life that fills my soul with light.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How To Manifest: Letting go of unhealthy attachments

The Full Moon in Aquarius activates your home, family, and healing sector, encouraging you to release what feels unhealthy or outgrown. Begin by writing down the attachments you want to remove to people, beliefs, or places.

Cut a length of twine for each one, and bind them together with rosemary for healing and lavender for peace. As you name each aspect of your life you are releasing, repeat your affirmation, cut the bundle in half, and burn safely in an offering dish. Bury the cooled ashes beneath lavender for healing.

Affirmation: I am letting go of unhealthy attachments as I create healthier boundaries.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How To Manifest: Honest communication

Aquarian energy highlights your ability to communicate in such a way you express your growth and authenticness rather than any wounds or conditioning. This may also help you heal any anxious or avoidant attachments affecting your communication style.

Write a letter to yourself, forgiving and releasing when you weren’t at your best, as you honor yourself and your growth. Burn the letter safely with verbena and juniper to invoke healthier communication while repeating the affirmation. Let the wind take the ashes once they’ve cooled.

Affirmation: I am releasing any harmful speaking methods as I embrace healthy and honest communication.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How To Manifest: Financial Freedom

The Full Moon in Aquarius activates your sector of finances and self-worth, helping you to release the idea you need to exhaust yourself to achieve success. Focus on your self-worth during this lunation and your ability to attract what is meant for you by writing down your affirmation on paper and binding it to a green candle with white string for protection. As you light this outside, repeat the affirmation, and then safely burn your affirmation and string; place the cooled ashes underneath the candle in your garden.

Affirmation: I am letting go of thinking I must exhaust myself to become successful as I trust the universe to guide me toward financial freedom.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How To Manifest: Releasing the past

In your sign of Aquarius, the Full Moon represents an intense time for rejuvenation as you can release your past and step into your whole and radiant authentic self. Host a ceremony for self-love under this lunation as you massage your skin with neroli essential oil and spritz a mixture of grapefruit and witch hazel in your hair. Once finished, take a black candle outside, and as you light it, repeat the affirmation with your hands on your heart as you envision all you are releasing. With a final exhale, extinguish the candle, and bury it in your garden, sprinkling lavender on top of it for peace.

Affirmation: I release the past and its hold on me so I may focus on my beautiful life and all that is to come.

RELATED:

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How To Manifest: Surrendering into your divine truth

The Full Moon in Aquarius will activate your sector of intuition, dreams, and truth, helping you to honor your inner self as you no longer need others to validate your divine worth. On paper, write down all the situations and relationships in your life in which you ignored your truth as you entered a cycle of proving yourself. As you read it aloud under the Full Moon, repeat your affirmation and add lavender as you safely burn your release, burying the cooled ashes at the base of an oak tree known for representing sacred surrender.

Affirmation: I surrender to my divine truth and no longer try to convince others of my worth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.