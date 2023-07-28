What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 29, During Moon Square Neptune

Seeing allows you to manifest with determination. In a season marked by retrogrades and the perpetual task of looking inward, today offers you a chance for a breakthrough. The Moon in Sagittarius will square off with Neptune retrograde in Pisces, allowing you to see an essential emotional truth that has the power to change everything.

Usually, Neptune can hide what is real and even lead you to feel disillusioned. However, while retrograde, those rose-colored glasses are removed, and you can finally see the truth — even if it's not what you had anticipated. It leaves a space of hopefulness because you can awaken to what you're working with.

The Sagittarius Moon is inspired. It's attempting to have you start dreaming once again of new adventures and experiences; however, with Neptune, you're going to be guided to achieve a new realization about something you thought you'd already brought closure to, or at the very least reached a point where you thought you knew what the truth was. This may be shocking in some ways, as you suddenly see things in a new light. However, this is the purpose of the retrograde season because nothing would ever change without it.

When manifesting with the Moon and Neptune, visualization becomes essential as Neptune helps you believe sincerely in the reality of whatever you are working to create. With the current retrograde, many rituals will also have aspects of self-care within them as you allow yourself the time and space necessary to absorb the divine truth. Seeing a situation or even a chosen path will enable you to pause, redirect your efforts, and know now that the truth is on your side and you cannot fail.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 29:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Trusting your intuition

Neptune and the Moon draws energy from your sectors of luck and expansion, so it's time to start trusting your inner self to know what is right for you. To help with this, create a space of reflection and meditation as you anoint your third eye with lavender essential oil and place amethyst in front of you as your focal point. Once you feel your breath slow, close your eyes and envision the life you'd be living if you trusted your intuition while keeping the affirmation in your mind's eye. Write down what came up for you, and then save the amethyst with you for the remainder of the day.

Daily affirmation: I trust my intuition to lead me toward the life meant for me.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: A new life partner

As Neptune in Pisces and the Sagittarius Moon bring about hopeful possibilities for a new life partner, think about setting an intention for a new beginning in love. Please write your affirmation on paper, fold it three times, and anoint it with white sage essential oil. Then tie this to a lavender plant with pink thread to represent the newness you're calling in while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting a new healthy romantic partner to continue to grow with.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Balance

Create a space for achieving more excellent balance in your life as Neptune in Pisces and the Sagittarius Moon activate your professional and romantic sectors. Write down on a piece of paper your professional responsibilities or dreams and your romantic ones on another piece of paper. Fold three times and anoint with black pepper essential oil, one associated with the sign of Pisces, for greater clarity. Place both in a north-facing area of your home, with carnelian on top of your professional one, and rose quartz on your romantic one. Breathe deeply and repeat the affirmation silently to yourself.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my professional and personal lives as I work to create balance.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Spiritual well-being

Neptune in Pisces and the Sagittarius Moon will ignite a need for emotional well-being so you may fully embrace the expansion and spiritual connection in your life. As you tend to this part of yourself, create a space for quiet reflection as you anoint your chakra points with frankincense essential oil. As you settle your breath, place your hands in gyan mudra while repeating the affirmation six times.

Daily affirmation: I am caring for myself in all the ways I need so I can bring expansion to my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Honoring your inner voice

It's essential to recognize your inner voice as Neptune in Pisces and the Sagittarian Moon highlight's themes of transformation and joy. Honor the part of you that desires a fulfilling and rich life by creating an intention jar. Write your name on a slip of paper, and place it in the jar, adding sugar, lavender, rosemary, basil and rose petals for a life of abundance in every form. As you do, repeat the affirmation eight times and then place it next to a blue candle.

Daily affirmation: I choose the changes which will bring me more profound joy and gratitude.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Domestic bliss

Neptune in Pisces and the Sagittarius Moon activate your romantic and domestic sector, so spend time today cleansing your space and focusing on embracing the joy surrounding you. Create a smudge using white sage, rosemary, lavender and cinnamon. As you smudge yourself and your home, repeat the affirmation seven times.

Daily affirmation: I am creating a relationship and home that aligns with my heart's desires.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Healthy communication

Embracing the energy of Neptune in Pisces and the Sagittarius Moon helps you to improve your communication, creating a sacred tea from calendula. As you are steeping your tea, send your affirmation into it. As you enjoy the tea, keep the affirmation in your mind's eye and then once finished, anoint your throat chakra with cedarwood essential oil.

Daily affirmation: I am creating space for honest, healthy conversations as I move through this chapter of my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: The value of joy

Neptune in Pisces and the Sagittarius Moon help you to honor your inner worth to create a life of abundance and joy. Create an altar space using a yellow candle, write your name, and draw a heart below it. Next, surround it with ginseng, holy basil, lemon balm and rose petals. As you light the candle, place your hands on your heart and repeat the affirmation five times.

Daily affirmation: I deserve a life filled with joy, happiness, and love.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Following your heart

As the Moon in your zodiac sign connects to Neptune in Pisces, you can tune into your heart's truth. To embrace this energy, begin by anointing your heart chakra with rose essential oil. Next, tie a violet thread around your ring finger on your left hand, as it's known to carry the power of being connected to your heart. Repeat your affirmation four times as you do, and then whenever it falls off, bury the thread underneath a rose bush for new growth.

Daily affirmation: I practice self-love by following my heart toward what is meant for me.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Emotional transparency

As Neptune in Pisces and the Sagittarius Moon bring up themes of intuition, truth and communication, try incorporating a sleep ritual into your practice. Begin by anointing your heart chakra and third eye with lavender essential oil, massaging gently to help open your energy points. Then, place an amethyst and obsidian under your pillow while laying quietly, letting your breath become soft, and silently repeating the affirmation until you fall asleep.

Daily affirmation: I am safe to share my inner thoughts to create greater emotional transparency in my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Financial security

To make the most of the energy of Neptune in Pisces and the Sagittarius Moon as they activate themes of value and your social life, reflect on using what you already must create more. Write your affirmation onto a dollar bill and roll it toward you, anointing it with olive oil for prosperity. Next, place this, along with three basil seeds, on your altar with a gold candle, repeating your affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I am a magnet for wealth, security, and all I desire to live a fully abundant life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Following your purpose

As Neptune in your sign aligns with the Sagittarius Moon, you can tune into your inner self and discover your divine purpose. Begin by anointing your third eye and sacral chakra with frankincense essential oil. Then, sitting quietly, place your hands in Ganesha mudra, helping you remove obstacles and see the truth. Repeat your affirmation ten times, and then close your ritual by touching your heart with one deep exhale.

Daily affirmation: I trust in myself to follow my divine purpose.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.