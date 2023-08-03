3 Zodiac Signs Regret Telling A Secret On August 4, 2023

Part of what's about to happen today comes in the form of us believing so hard in the power of our own words that once we let those words out of our mouths, we automatically question the trustworthiness of the person we've just delivered this monumental statement of secrecy to. What's happening is that we have a secret. No matter what that secret is, we convince ourselves that it is THE WORD, the ultimate truth and something that needs to be shared ... because, after all, we're the ones holding on to that secret and therefore, if we share it, we must be right. That is until we regret our choices almost instantaneously.

That happens on August 4, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune. For three zodiac signs, the need to share this secret will outweigh the need to withhold it, and it all boils down to ego. Yep, that again. Today, we find a way to justify whatever we've kept secret. We may not like our secret, so we've kept it a secret. Today has us explaining that secret and being bold enough to share it with a friend. But ... once the cat is out of the bag, it's out for good. What is heard cannot be unheard, and that's where the dread and regret come in.

So, the day's advice is to keep it to yourself, zodiac signs. You must know that whatever it is, it's something from the past and the past is dead. That secret might be your burden, but it's not like it disappears once you share it. Now, you get to wonder for the rest of your life if you are being judged for what you've just shared, so do yourself a favor and keep it to yourself.

Three zodiac signs regret telling a secret on August 4:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's a reason why you instantly regret telling someone your deepest, darkest secret and that is because you are smart. You may also be impulsive and headstrong during Moon conjunct Neptune, and on August 4, 2023, your tendency to jump into things may overpower your sense of discretion. So, when you let loose your big secret, you will know that henceforth, the person with whom you've just shared this now has power over you.

While nobody thinks along those lines, the truth is ... you do because you are an army commander in disguise, and you now know that ... even though it felt good to let your secret out, the person in the know can hold that secret over your head. Will they do such a thing? Probably not, but you will never know when they will attempt to expose you, will you? That's what causes your regret.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Honestly, you don't care who knows your secrets or not, as you've never really cared 'that' much about it. You don't think of anything you've done as that precious, so if you share something 'intense' and supposedly 'secretive,' you aren't that attached to it. That is, until today, August 4, 2023, when the wrong person gets ahold of your secret and doesn't let you be because of it.

During Moon conjunct Neptune, your secret will get into the ears of someone who tends to judge you — this is more than likely a parent. They will now hold this against you and it may become quite oppressive. While you might not be attached to the actions that came with the secret itself, you'll find that holding it back is a strategic move. Next time, be careful. Big regrets come from sharing your life with the wrong person today.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Now and then, you understand that you want to live freely and without restriction. You want to take responsibility for your life and live it without feeling anything wrong with anything you've ever done. While this is admirable and even a good suggestion for others, today, August 4, 2023, puts you in a bind.

Today, during the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune, you will find that in your desire for total disclosure, you will tell a friend a secret that has plagued you for years. You have had something to hide for too long, and you feel that to get on top of this shame or dread, you need to share what's going on. Boom! Instant regret. You'll get that for sharing your intimate secret on this day. Hold back if you can. Remember, it's not so much about what makes up the secret as it is in your need to share it. If the consequences make you feel bad, then what's the point of sharing? Pass!

