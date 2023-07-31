The Full Aquarius Moon Brings A 'Rough Week' To 3 Specific Zodiac Signs July 31 - August 6

Leaving July wouldn't ordinarily seem like much, but for three zodiac signs, something about this week makes them feel like the pressure is on. What force, and why? First, there's this feeling that time is passing us by. At the same time, it's really just a change in months. A few of us here aren't thrilled with the pace of things. Whether that pace is translated as 'time is going too fast' or 'we are moving too slowly,' one thing is sure; this week will have its uncomfortable moments, much of which revolves around time and self-reflection.

We're already in the heart of Leo season, so everything is heated up. This will affect how all the other transits come into play for the three zodiac signs. Leo can aggravate certain transits or how we take in their influence. This week we will see the Full Moon in Aquarius, Mars trine Jupiter and Mercury opposite Saturn to start with, and while all three transits have their upside, we may end up stirring up the negative traits that come with them.

We've got Pluto square Node happening simultaneously as Moon opposite Mars, leading into a Moon in Aries. So we can automatically know that trouble is coming and that we may interpret it as hostile and unfriendly. We'll be on edge during this week, that is for sure.

Several transits are happening this week that could lead to upheavals of character and massive self-doubt. We want to be good, do well, and be diligent, yet we see that 'other' side to ourselves that makes us feel demonic, evil, restless and unfair. We know better than to judge ourselves, but the problem will be how we project our self-doubt onto others. This week will definitely present three zodiac signs with a test: can we remain calm in the face of the storm? Which zodiac signs will be tested from July 31 to August 6, 2023?

Three zodiac signs rough weekly horoscopes this week:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You can't help but feel that everything has a purpose in your life, even though so much of what's going on lately feels like it's 'out to get you.' You trust in the universe, knowing that you are rarely, if ever, on the verge of failure, but you feel like you're losing steam. As an Aries, failure is never an option, and that's fantastic thinking and will help you get through this challenging week.

You'll be grappling with the balance of power. You have it, and then ... you don't. You know yourself as someone who always succeeds, yet the many stumbling blocks accompanying your every step make you feel you won't get through this in one piece. You simply don't know how much you can handle, and that's your zodiac sign right there, Aries: you need to 'do less.' You are overworking yourself, causing great confusion in your life.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Now that it's August, you feel more pressure than earlier in the summer. The days of summer vacations are over. You're an adult now; some don't want to accept this. What's with all of this work, and why? Well, because life requires this of us all, Cancer, and while it's wonderful to stay at home and dilly dally through all the fun things, what bothers you most during this week is the idea that you HAVE to work.

There's an edge to this week that presents you to yourself as obstinate. You don't want to 'have' to do anything, and yet, time and life are not waiting for you to catch up, and that one hits you hard during the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023. This is nothing you won't get past or over, and you'll be just fine. This week, however, will be a cold wake-up call for you, and you may resent the meaning behind it all.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Just as soon as you thought you had it all neat, in comes August with some rough news for you ... and you aren't in the mood for anything that upsets or derails your plans. There are too many transits during the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, for you to be able to latch on to anything solid, and you resent the fact that other people get their way while there you are, sulking and not getting your way.

As mentioned, there's the idea of time passing you by. You have always felt like you've been on top of that game, yet you've allowed yourself to become somewhat lazy or privileged. You believe that you are above certain rules or natural laws and this week kicks your butt and shows you that there's no escaping the reality of time. Coming to terms with this will be hard for you, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.