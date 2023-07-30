3 Zodiac Signs Have Second Thoughts About The One They Love On July 31, During Moon Sextile Neptune

Today should be interesting in so much as the idea behind today's transit — having second thoughts about the one we are with works two ways. We might automatically assume that 'having second thoughts' means ... hesitating or reconsidering, but with today's transit, Moon sextile Neptune, the key word here is 'thought.'

This means that on this day, July 31, 2023, while we might see something in our partner's behavior that gives us pause, we might also get a hit of intuition that tells us that perhaps this person is even 'better' than we originally thought. We're looking at something we discover in our partner that has us thinking differently, not necessarily good or bad.

The revelation will be monumental for the three zodiac signs who see things differently today regarding their romantic partners or interests. Once we 'see it,' we can't unsee it. This could be the make-or-break moment in the relationship, and depending on the individual zodiac sign, this could be the moment where things change for good. Which way they change will be entirely due to what we see today.

We may notice that our partners are hiding something from us, which could put a new spin on a relationship based on trust. On the other hand, we may discover a trait in our partners that borders on altruism. Are they THAT good a person? Perhaps. If so, we may want to hold on even tighter to them. Neptune works that way; it stirs up our minds.

What we know is that on July 31, 2023, the last day of July, we will see our partners in a different light, and it will change our perspective on them. During Moon sextile Neptune, it's quite easy to open one's mind to the possibilities that lay ahead and if perception is everything, as it is, then today should be an important day for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs have second thoughts about the one they are with on July 31:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have always been a cerebral overthinker, so when a transit such as Moon sextile Neptune comes your way, it ups the ante on how you think. Today will have you wondering about the person you are in a relationship with. Are they as good as you think they are, or are they even better?

You are doubtful by nature, but on July 31, 2023, you will start to consider that there's a perfect chance that this person you're involved with is as good as you believe them to be. You've put them through your litmus test to see if they'd pass or fail, and it seems that not only have they passed, but they are consistently rating well with you. It's not as if you haven't spent time with this person. They are not 'new' to you. What they are to you, as you'll learn during Moon sextile Neptune, is precious and rare. This is a good day for you and your overactive mind, Gemini.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today's transit, Moon sextile Neptune, acts as a wake-up call, alerting you to the knowledge that the person you are presently involved with is doing things you would not necessarily approve of. The main problem is that you've been down this road and ignored the symptoms, thinking that if you choose denial over truth, you can cope with the idea that they aren't right for you.

Today may just be when you decide to remove those blinders as the truth is here and it's knocking on your door, and that's a sound you can no longer say 'no' to. During Moon sextile Neptune, you will become aware that the person you 'love' is not the person you thought they were and that you can no longer trust them with anything. Wake up call? Methinks, yes.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have doubted your partner from the git-go. Perhaps this is a projection of your self-doubt, or you're on to something. Still, you've pushed aside these thoughts assuming that things would fall into place within the relationship. On July 31, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Neptune, you'll notice that your original thoughts and doubts are starting to come forward, little by little.

It's as if this person had a timer set on them, and they could only endure just so much falseness before they let it rip, and today is the day they let it rip. You'll be shocked and horrified by their behavior, and the worst part about it all is that you knew it would go down like this. What makes you angriest is that you didn't listen to your gut when it predicted that something like this would happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.