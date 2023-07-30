3 Zodiac Signs Learn Something New About Their Romantic Partners On July 31, During Moon Trine Uranus

Have you ever had a conversation that sounded like this: "I never knew that about you." "Well, you never asked." Hello, today, July 31, 2023. This is the day when we realize that the person we thought we knew inside and out still has a few enticing surprises up their sleeves. We didn't know because we didn't ask, and during Moon trine Uranus, we will realize that not everything is laid out on the table for us.

Sometimes, we must open our mouths and ask questions in romantic relationships. We sure do that at the very beginning of a relationship, so why would that change during the relationship? It's not as if we discover all we need during the first week. We will find some cool stuff about our romantic partners during Moon trine Uranus. Who knew?

When we have the transit, Moon trine Uranus, we have the idea of action and reaction. If we show interest, we see results. It's like particle physics: if you pay attention to a particle, it exists for us. Too obtuse? Well, let's look at it this way. If we show our romantic partners that we are curious about them, they will naturally be more obliged to show us what's happening inside their pretty little heads. For three zodiac signs, this is payday in terms of discovery.

We're looking at how the knowledge of our partners brings us closer together in ways we couldn't predict. Once we find out more and more about our mates, we want to share more and more about our own experiences. Today makes space seem safe, and during Moon trine Uranus, we will find it fun to go beyond expectations. Sharing and opening the world up for ourselves and our partners is fun. Learning something new is ideal for couples who take their romances seriously. Which zodiac signs will learn something new today, July 31, 2023?

Three zodiac signs learn something new about their romantic partners on July 31:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Now, here's a place where you excel. You are always interested in what's going on in other people's minds, and when it comes to your romance, that's like ground zero for all your curiosity. You are so open to learning about your partner's innermost feelings that you practically open them up with a crowbar. What's nice is that you happen to be with someone willing to share. Sometimes you must ask them to let go, but so what? You're inquisitive and you like 'interviewing' people.

On July 31, 2023, you'll find that during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you are more curious than ever about what goes on inside their head, and you'll be pleased to know that they have a ton of stuff they've yet to divulge. You're all ears today, and it thrills you. They really are the cool person you thought they were, after all.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Moon trine Uranus brings out that curious side of you, and when it comes to your romantic partner, you want to know more. Your partner sees this as an opportunity for a little good-natured showing off. We all like to snatch a little spotlight when we know we have an audience, and that's how it will play out today.

On July 31, 2023, your partner will reveal many things about themselves because ... you asked. That's all it took. Your partner has always been open and willing to tell you about their life and times, yet they never wanted to burden you with the whole life story. During Moon trine Uranus, your curiosity allows them to feel at home and ease around you, which just can't be bad. Good job, Cancer.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you hear what your partner has been up to and what they've lived through, you'll do that typical Sagittarius thing: you'll get inspired by their story and want to honor it somehow, with some kind of artistic expression. You find inspiration in almost anything, and during Moon trine Uranus, you'll see the most surprising revelations from your romantic partner are the very things that have your mind spinning; you want to know more.

You feel good because you know that on July 31, 2023, your partner trusts you enough with their tales of woe and joy to let you in on it. You're not here to pass judgment, that's for sure, but WOW, how nice it is to know that the person you are with is so rich in experience and character. It's a good learning experience for you, artistic Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.