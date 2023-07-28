3 Zodiac Signs With Bad Timing In Love On July 29, During Moon Square Neptune

One of the things that happens to so many of us is that we hook on to the idea that positive thinking is the only necessary action we need when it comes to creating our world. We believe in things like the Law of Attraction, yet we start getting a little lazy when it comes to getting off our butts to manifest some things. During Moon square Neptune on July 29, 2023, we will realize that it takes more than mind power to get the ball rolling, especially regarding love.

We have to act. There is a Hindu phrase: Karma Bhumi. It means the world of work. It suggests that while we're here on earth, we can't just stay inactive, thinking that life will happen for us. We have to work. We have to meet grace halfway if we'll ever see things happen in our lives.

In love, we can't just sit around waiting for our soul mate lover to pick up on our vibes; we have to go out and get them. After a while, if we stay inside our dreamworlds, as Moon square Neptune would have us do, we don't realize that time is fleeting. Do we not understand that time waits for no one? You have to move in this life to manifest all these beautiful dreams. They don't just happen by thinking them into being.

Three zodiac signs will get a wake-up call today, July 29, 2023, and that alarm will tell us in no uncertain terms that we are missing the point altogether. Life is passing us by. We're not getting younger and the opportunities for love are getting slimmer and slimmer. If we are stuck on the idea of a soul mate being delivered to our door by heaven, we may end up missing out on love altogether. Bad timing or fear of love? You tell me.

Three zodiac signs with bad timing in love on July 29:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's time to take a good long look at yourself in the mirror, Taurus. Are you happy with what you see? And, if not, are you willing to change it, or are you content to complain ad nauseam for the rest of your life? Eckhardt Tolle once said we have three choices regarding situations that do not please us. We can adapt to that situation and be happy. We can reject it and do something to change it, or we can do nothing and continue to complain and moan about our fate until we die. Makes sense to me.

On July 29, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Neptune, you will face the idea that you are not getting anything you want in love and that maybe that one's on you. Maybe you need to do something about it, like get off your butt and create a realistic situation. Will you take the bait? We shall see.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you complain, you feel justified, but the problem is, nothing gets done whether you feel justified or complain. It just stays the same, and during Moon square Neptune, you will notice that you and your love life have become stagnant. You are like sediment in a pond now, waiting for the miracle. And yet, you've more than likely given up on anything close to a miracle happening in your life.

On July 29, 2023, you will feel the pangs of desire hit you, and you'll remember that you once really enjoyed being in love but that it took too much of a toll on you, so you put the whole notion on the back burner. You've tried to convince yourself that maybe this is your fate, to live a loveless life, but on some level, you still believe. So, get out there and do something about it. Get up and do something.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'd like to blame it all on bad timing for your love life, but is it really bad timing? During Moon square Neptune, you will consider that maybe you aren't trying hard enough and that the bad timing you like to blame it all on is self-inflicted. July 29 presents you with a reality check that you might not like looking at, and it will show you that you are indeed responsible for the life you're living.

You're not the victim you'd like to portray yourself as, as that just gets you off the hook in terms of being personally responsible. The truth is, Libra, you've become lazy, and in being lazy, you tend to pass the buck. Your love life is a mess not because of bad timing but because you continue to create situations where you blame time for the problem. You are the problem, Libra, which implies you are also the solution. Get on it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.