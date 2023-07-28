These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes On July 29

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 29, 2023, thanks to Pluto opposite the Sun and Juno. Cleanse your body, aura, and living space today! The energy is perfect for starting fresh or giving yourself a blank canvas for creativity. But how can new energy flow into your life if the old and mucky is still mucking around? You can light a lemon balm incense or candle today to tune into this. And if some salt is close by, why not line the periphery of your home with it to ward off evil energies?

Pluto opposite Sun and Juno is the main astrological energy of the day. It will bring the realization that power imbalances and power struggles are quite common in the world. What can you do to strengthen yourself and not give in? How can you protect yourself and your loved ones from those who are unscrupulous? Are you harboring an enemy in your territory? The last one is especially true for those of you who own businesses.

Also, trees don't give fruits overnight. Don't worry if your progress does not look like the progress of your competitor or someone you know. There may be other variables enabling their quick wins, like money, power, genetics, and so on. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 29, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 29, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you get to choose what you want to do today. The universe is giving you free rein on all matters. Isn't it nice to not have lemons and curveballs coming your way for once? Some of you will benefit from sharing this positive energy with your friends and having the time of your life. Heck, some of you should go to a regional ball complete with cosplay costumes and have the time of your life!

Moon in Sagittarius trine Mercury, Venus, and Lilith are in your corner today. Despite Chiron's slow run through your house and North Node in Aries' life-changing lessons, you will feel a sort of reprieve today from all the internal and external work. Some of you may even have a fun date planned for later tonight. Who knows? Maybe one thing will lead to another and the night will get spicy beyond imagining. Just be safe!

The color red will be extremely lucky for you today. But don't overdo it otherwise it will piss you off psychologically. Watch a few outfit-idea TikToks and you will be golden. Just steer clear of red shoes. Dorothy might have had her adventure in Oz, but let's not intentionally invite any wicked witches.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today is perfect for treasuring the bonds of love you share with your family and friends. Tell them how much you appreciate them and value their presence in your life. Show your gratitude through gifts or internet humor. Have a drink with those who love letting loose and party it out. Anything that brings you closer to your loved ones is the best thing you can do for yourself (and them) today.

Moon in Sagittarius is weirdly in your corner today. Sagittarius and Cancer don't always see eye to eye (mostly never), but for some reason, you get to be pals today. So expect a ton of positive energy and good fortune to come your way. Who knows? You may clear out the poker table during a match with the fam.

Some of you will benefit from retiring early tonight and not staying out too late. The energy tomorrow will be a little taxing with the Moon moving into Capricorn, but you can prepare yourself with breath meditation and journaling to make it a great day.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A chance encounter with someone hot and happening is in store for you today, Gemini. So if you are single, watch out for that sexy mama on the dance floor or that bougie bae at the bar. If sparks don't fly instantly ... well, they will. Luck is positively on your side. And don't fret if you have a significant other already! The energy will not discriminate between singles and non-singles. So watch out for serious fireworks during the evening time. And if you have little ones running around the house, you might want to get creative and call in a babysitter.

Lilith in Leo and Venus retrograde is favoring you today. Despite the transiting Moon being in Sagittarius, you will not feel left out. Some of you even stand to find your next boyfriend or girlfriend tonight, but who knows what the future will hold?. You may not even want something so serious right now.

Some of you will benefit from doing a steam meditation today. It works well for cough and cold, and works well for grounding. You can even add some mint oil to the water for a more relaxing experience. Or DIY the whole thing like a true cottagecore girl/guy.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.