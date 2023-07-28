The 3 Zodiac Signs Are Happier After A Breakup On July 29, During Moon Trine Venus

Breaking up with someone is not always the worst thing we can imagine happening, especially if that breakup has been long overdue. The whole idea of breaking up is so loaded with mind games that we often stay together just to avoid the mental trip that comes with splitting up. We don't want to admit that we've failed or don't like the idea of what comes next. Fear of the unknown keeps many people sticking with the good ol' familiar situations, even if those situations aren't as 'good' as we'd like to think they are. Today, July 29, 2023, is when three zodiac signs decide that breaking up is what must happen, as all other options have officially run out.

Today's helpful transit is Moon trine Venus, a positive aspect that can help anyone in a bad situation. Because this is a loving transit, the emphasis will be on self-love and self-preservation. We may have loved the person we are breaking up with, but that love isn't as strong as our love for ourselves. If we are to regain our strength and know ourselves as magnificent people, we must release ourselves from the grips of the one who brings us down, which would be our present partner.

Three zodiac signs will respond exceptionally well to the transit of Moon trine Venus on this day. We will see that breaking up is not as hard as we assumed. While it's no walk in the park, we can't help but feel that this breakup will bring us the freedom we need. Whatever the unknown is, we are open to it. Moon trine Venus helps us to feel fearless, and on this day, we will be able to do what we've known was inevitable for a long time: we will break up with someone and that ending will bring us joy.

Three zodiac signs are happier after a breakup on July 29:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have held out for a long time on the decision as to whether or not you should break up with your romantic partner, and as it stands, today, July 29, 2023, is that fateful day. You'll find things make sense during the transit of Moon trine Venus. This means this breakup you've postponed has no real reason for delay. It's now or never; ' never' is not your option. You aren't even in love with your partner anymore, and the further this charade goes, the more you feel like an imposter in your own life.

Moon trine Venus appeals to the side of you that craves authenticity and honesty, which means that on this day, you can no longer keep up the appearance of a happy love life. You need to put this thing to rest, once and for all, if you're ever to be happy. The minute you end, it is the minute you start living your life as a happy person once again.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If anyone in the world could cling to a relationship, it's you, so when you really and truly know that you must sever your ties with this romantic partner, you do it with a backup plan. During Moon trine Venus, you'll feel strong enough to end it with your present partner, but you might just have someone on the side who will be your rebound lover.

That might not paint you as a wonderful person, but this is your life, and if you're not happy with the person you are with, then you are doing the right thing by leaving them. On July 29, 2023, you will realize that you are in love with someone else, and while they may be your best excuse to get out while the getting's good, the idea of staying is just tragic. You will find your happiness in breaking up. What comes next has yet to be seen.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are not always an easy partner to get along with, mainly because you are so independent. You write your own rules and live by them. You aren't interested in compromise because ... why bother? This is YOUR life, and you'll live it your way. During Moon trine Venus, on July 29, 2023, you will see that your partner wants you to change for them as if they can't handle the person you are.

That's all you need to know to give yourself the courage to leave the relationship. You aren't here to wait around for perfect timing. You feel that breaking up right now and today, July 29, 2023, is as perfect as it's ever going to be. So, you follow your heart, leading to a much happier place.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.