Here is each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for July 21, 2023, using the Major or Minor Arcana cards.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

It's an extraordinary day for you! Opportunities are knocking at your door, making this moment truly special. You've come to realize that you possess the power to create the life you desire, and that revelation is driving your enthusiasm.

You've shed your fear of taking risks, and instead, you approach everything with calculated confidence. It's remarkable how the universe seems to be aligning with your ambitions, supporting you on your journey towards achieving your big goals and dreams. Others may have criticized you in the past for daring to reach for more, but today, their opinions don't matter. All that truly counts is your own desires, and you're courageously following your heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Well, Taurus, it looks like the sun is shining bright on your path this month. Awesome-ness! Everything is coming up roses for you. You deserve to enjoy the warmth and joy that life has to offer. Your hard work is paying off, and you're radiating positivity and success. Soak up the good vibes and share your glow with others. This is your time to shine, and it's well deserved. Bravo!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sending you a hug, Gemini. The Moon card is casting its mystical glow on you this month. Trust your intuition and let your emotions guide you. You may find yourself feeling a bit dreamy and reflective, so take some time for self-discovery and inner growth. Don't be afraid to explore the hidden depths of your emotions. Trust your instincts and navigate through the shadows with grace and understanding.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is in the air, Cancer. Yaaas! The Two of Cups signals a special connection on the horizon. Whether it's a new romance or a deepening of an existing relationship, expect some heartwarming moments. This is a special emotional bond; open your heart to love. It's time to celebrate the joy of companionship and shared experiences. Cheers to a month filled with love and affection!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Oh, boy Leo, the Three of Swords suggests that you might encounter some heartache this month. Don't let the blues overshadow your fiery spirit. Allow yourself to grieve, but also focus on healing and self-care. Surround yourself with loved ones who lift you up and support you during this challenging time. Remember, even amidst pain, you're still a strong and resilient lion.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Virgo, you've been through a lot lately, but the Nine of Wands assures you that you're almost there! Keep pushing forward with determination and perseverance. You're so close to achieving your goals, even if it feels like the journey has been long and demanding. Take a deep breath, stand tall, and tackle those final hurdles. Victory is within reach.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Libra, it seems like you might be feeling a bit stuck and uncertain this month. The Eight of Swords reminds you that sometimes the biggest barriers are the ones we create in our minds. Don't let self-doubt hold you back. Break free from the mental traps and trust your inner strength. You have the power to overcome any challenges that come your way. You're stronger than you think.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Scorpio, get ready for some abundance and prosperity coming your way! The Ten of Pentacles promises a time of financial stability and family harmony. Remember the blessings that are flowing into your life. Whether it's material wealth or emotional fulfillment, appreciate the richness of what you have. Share your good fortune with your loved ones and create lasting memories together.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Sagittarius, this month, you're embodying the powerful energy of The Emperor. Take charge of your life and make bold decisions. Your leadership skills are shining bright, and you're ready to conquer new territories. Trust in your abilities and don't be afraid to take the reins. Your disciplined approach will lead to great accomplishments. Forge ahead fearlessly, mighty Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

The Star is guiding you this month, illuminating your path with hope and inspiration. Keep your eyes on your dreams and believe in the possibilities. The universe is supporting you, and your wishes are within reach. Connect with your inner optimism and let your light shine bright. Share your vision with others and inspire them to reach for their own stars.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Aquarius, get ready for some well-deserved recognition and success. The Six of Wands celebrates your achievements and public recognition. You're on top of the world, and others are taking notice of your brilliance. Enjoy the applause and celebrate your accomplishments. Your hard work is paying off, and the future holds even more victories. Keep soaring, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Pisces, it looks like you might face some challenges and endings this month. The Ten of Swords suggests that you may feel overwhelmed and defeated. Remember, every ending opens the door to new beginnings. Claim this transformative period, and don't be afraid to let go of what no longer serves you. Rise above the difficulties with grace and look forward to a brighter tomorrow. You have the resilience to rise from the ashes and shine once more.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.