Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For July 25

Tuesday is here and here we are over the pesky start of the week. Now that Monday is behind us, we celebrate the light of Tuesday and a fresh tarot horoscope reading. So, let's take a little stroll through the cosmos and see what the stars have in store for us on July 25, 2023. Now, remember, this is all in good fun, so take it with a pinch of salt — and a dash of laughter!





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Life is like a rollercoaster, Aries, and this month you'll be soaring high on its twists and turns. Your adventurous spirit is at its peak, and opportunities for fun and excitement abound. Take that leap of faith you've been contemplating. Whether it's a spontaneous road trip or trying a new hobby, let your inner child come out to play. Embrace the spontaneity of life and watch as joy and laughter become your faithful companions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Oh, Taurus, it's time to let your creativity blossom like a well-tended garden. Whether you're into art, cooking, or crafting, this month is brimming with inspiration. So, pick up that brush, spatula, or needle and thread and let your imagination run wild. Share your creations with loved ones and spread the happiness they bring. The world is your canvas, and your ability to brighten it with your unique talents is simply magical.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Gemini, communication is your superpower this month. Your words hold a special charm that can mend fences and create connections. Reach out to old friends or have those heart-to-heart conversations you've been putting off. Your understanding and empathetic nature will work wonders in healing any lingering tensions. Embrace your gift of gab, and let the world be captivated by the magic of your words.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Home is where the heart is, Cancer, and this month, you'll find comfort and solace within its walls. Family gatherings and cozy nights in will warm your soul. Don't be afraid to let your nurturing side shine, as your love and care will be a balm to those around you. Take some time to redecorate or declutter your living space, creating an environment that reflects your inner harmony. The love you pour into your home will be returned to you tenfold.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Roar, Leo! This is your time to shine like the sun you are. Confidence and charisma are your allies, and they will open doors for you. Use your leadership skills to bring people together and inspire those around you. Your positive energy will be contagious, making you the life of every party. Don't hold back; let your radiance light up the world and brighten the lives of those lucky enough to bask in your glow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Virgo, it's time to take care of yourself like the precious gem that you are. Self-care and self-love are not just buzzwords; they are essential to your well-being. Pamper yourself with some spa time, read that book you've been putting off, or simply take a walk in nature to recharge. Your attention to detail and analytical skills are admirable, but remember to also appreciate the bigger picture of your life's journey.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Balance is your mantra this month, Libra. As the scales tip, you'll find harmony in all aspects of life. Seek out activities that bring you both joy and relaxation. Surround yourself with positive energy and people who lift you up. If you've been mulling over a decision, trust your intuition; your inner compass is pointing in the right direction. Embrace the equilibrium that life offers, and you'll experience a beautiful serenity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Passion burns bright within you, Scorpio, and this month, it's time to channel that intensity into something meaningful. Your laser-like focus will help you achieve your goals, be it in your career, relationships, or personal endeavors. Dive deep into your interests and hobbies; your dedication will be rewarded. And don't forget to share your knowledge and enthusiasm with others. Your charisma will ignite the flames of inspiration in everyone you touch.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Adventure awaits, Sagittarius, and this month is your invitation to explore the world with wide-eyed wonder. Whether it's a physical journey to a new place or an intellectual quest for knowledge, embrace the thrill of discovery. Your positive outlook and optimism will attract like-minded souls, leading to delightful connections and memorable experiences. So, pack your bags, both literally and metaphorically, and set forth on a grand expedition of joy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Hard work and determination are your forte, Capricorn, and this month you'll witness the fruits of your labor. Your persistence and dedication are being noticed, and rewards and recognition are on the horizon. Celebrate your achievements, but remember to take breaks and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Surround yourself with your loved ones, and bask in the warmth of their support and admiration. You deserve every moment of happiness coming your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Aquarius, your humanitarian heart is a beacon of hope for the world. This month, your altruism and empathy will inspire those around you to make positive changes. Advocate for causes close to your heart and lend a helping hand to those in need. Your open-mindedness will foster a sense of unity and understanding among diverse groups. Embrace your uniqueness and let it be the catalyst for transformation and progress.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Your intuition is your guiding star, Pisces, and this month, it will lead you to make significant strides in both your personal and spiritual growth. Listen to your inner voice and trust that it knows the way forward. Embrace your creative side, as your imagination is a gateway to infinite possibilities. Connect with your emotions and share your feelings with loved ones. Your vulnerability will strengthen bonds and deepen your connections, leaving you with a heart full of joy and love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.