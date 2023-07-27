June 27 Horoscopes Teach 3 Zodiac Signs How To Be Patient, Due To Moon Opposite Uranus

Three zodiac signs may have rough horoscopes on July 27, due to the Moon in Scorpio opposite Uranus. Every have one of those days where it feels as though all of your friends are in trouble, in one way or another? You want to help them, because almost, out of nowhere, everyone is coming to you with their woes, and all of those woes are legit.

You want to tell them that it's all going to be OK, but you know in your heart that their 'OK-ness' is up to them, and that all you can do is be an ear for them. You can't change them, but you can be there for them, and on a day like today, July 27, 2023, three zodiac signs will learn how to be patient and to be someone's friend. If we are empathetic, then we will feel the pain our friends are feeling, and that may end up feeling very rough.

Today's transit is Moon opposite Uranus, and this is definitely going to bring out our empathy; we want to relate, and even if we don't, we'll be there for the person who needs us. What this also creates in us in conflict, as today asks of us to be patient where we might not want to be, and agreeable when we simply do not agree. Today is going to have us biting our tongues and holding back...intentionally. Our egos will be tested during Moon opposite Uranus; we will want to be helpful, but we have to watch out for being pushy, or judgmental.

Three zodiac signs will feel this all the more because these signs tend to have big egos. Having a big ego is not a bad thing; what hurts us today is the idea that we have to be soft, easy-going and understanding, and that might not be so easy, especially if we're going the route of 'tough love.' Let's explore now how the three zodiac signs will react throughout the day of July 27, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 27:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You want to help. You really do, and when you see that your friend is in pain, you practically go out of your mind with worry, but the problem about today's transit, Moon opposite Uranus, is that it's going to have you thinking you know the solution, when, in fact, you don't. Your friend's problem is theirs to figure out, and while your company might be appreciated, don't be surprised if on July 27, 2023 this needy friend of yours actually tells you to back off.

The thing is, it's not the time or the place for you to dole out advice, even if you believe you are being helpful. You may even cross the line with this friend, and if you are warned by them to leave them alone, then do so. Don't try to force your 'healing' ways on to this person, as they are not ready to hear you out as of yet. Be patient and back off, if possible.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

On this day, July 27, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Uranus, you may read a little too far into someone else's public message and when you decide to step in and be their hero, you'll see that you read them wrong. What's going on here is that your ego is telling you to be their hero, when in fact, they don't need saving, today.

They just needed to vent, but you see it as an opportunity to force your ways on to them, while projecting major tragedies in their life that only you can help them prevent. It's twisted, but it's as if you need for them to fail, to feel down, to be in peril, when they are no such thing. You want to come off as the noble hero who sees into them, when all you'll really be coming off as in pushy, too much and altogether wrong.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The problem with your attitude on this day, Sagittarius, is that you believe that if you can do it, so can they, or rather ... so can anyone. You feel as though you've accumulated a lot of experience, and during the transit of Moon opposite Uranus, you feel as though you are now 'the one' to turn to for advice and knowledge.

What you're not taking into consideration is that whomever it is that you want to 'help' today is NOT YOU, and that's the whole point. People have their own thing going on, and it's not a one size fits all universe; your newly acquired knowledge only makes you come off as a fundamentalist ... you aren't taking into consideration the reality of the other person involved in today's actions. Step back and be there for them, but don't dominate them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.