June 27 Horoscopes: Love Is Luckiest For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 27, thanks to Mercury conjunct Venus. A particular kind of luck occurs today, and it's the type that belongs only to those of us who wish to see the good in things. If we feel negative or judgmental, the power that comes with the transit, Mercury conjunct Venus, will not be available to us.

On July 27, we are here to seek out that which is beautiful, and we can very easily find this in our partners or the people we wish to become closer to. This is a great 'date' night day, as this is the right time to get to know someone, especially if you are open to seeing them in a good light.

Three zodiac signs will be especially receptive to the influence of Mercury conjunct Venus, as these zodiac signs wish to be honest with themselves. We want this because we don't want any negative surprises showing up at a later date. While it's only natural to discover that life isn't all sunshine and roses, it's not a terrible idea to at least try for the positive on day one of the date. Today's luck goes to the new lovers who are still polite, yearning and ready to see love through un-jaded eyes.

Conversations run smoothly today, so if you are a talkative person, you should do well. However, the day goes to the three zodiac signs who believe they stand a chance. We can't start something new with a bad attitude, and while it's so common to have real skepticism when starting with a new person, there's also a time to just ... give in and experience things as they come. Today is that day, and Mercury conjunct Venus is the transit that helps us get there.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 27:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Being someone whose zodiac sign is ruled by the planet Venus, you are sensitive to transit during this time, and often you take an optimistic stance when this happens. You feel good today, July 27, 2023, and because Mercury conjunct Venus is working with you, you might find that you are free from the burden of judgment today, meaning you are not doing any harsh judging of others.

This frees you up to see the good in them, which comes in handy while you're on a date, getting to know someone for the first time. It's nice not to feel jaded and bitter; who needs that heaviness? Not you. You like feeling light, accessible and ready to explore and adventure. You want to take chances on this date and see what your new friend has to offer you. This could be love, and you don't want to add anything negative to it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Someone in your life thrills you and you like the buzz you get from this friendship. This is someone you can see becoming much more than a friend, and on July 27, 2023, during the transit of Mercury conjunct Venus, you'll decide to let your hair down and just see what happens. For the first time in a long while, you're not trying to pry them open to find all their dirty little secrets.

You don't want to know their dirty little secrets as you are so thrilled with their sweet nature that they aren't hinting at anything, particularly negative. This transit helps you see what's good in this person and that's quite a change for you, but it's a change you like, and you're going to go with it on Thursday.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're not one to waste your time hemming and hawing around getting to know someone. That doesn't mean you are brash or brazen, but you like getting to the point. Today allows you to get to the point and do it with care, kindness and true interest.

If you are going on a first or second date today, you're in great luck as Mercury conjunct Venus favors those new to love — not that you're new to love, but to the potential love of this person. Conversations will flow very easily today and you'll notice that your guard is down. You'll also see that on July 27, 2023, having your guard down makes it so that you are more honest and real with how you feel about all this. The feeling is pure positivity, and as the day goes on, you'll trust in it more and more.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.