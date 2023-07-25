3 Zodiac Signs Will Leave A Toxic Relationship On July 26, During The Scorpio Moon

If control is the issue, then the Moon in Scorpio is going to get involved right at the top. July 26, 2023 is the day that three zodiac signs leave a toxic relationship. They come to realize that if they don't intervene on their own behalf, then it's going to get out of hand. This transit, the Moon in Scorpio is all about recognizing something in the beginning phases of its existence.

How that applies to 'real life' is in so much as, this is the time we see bad behavior starting to form. This is the time we recognize what isn't going to work, and what we need to do to prevent if from going too much further. We are powered by Scorpio energy today and that means that for Aries, Sagittarius and Capricorn, there will be no ifs, ands, or buts; we will end what doesn't work and we will be quick about it.

Let's be honest, the idea of being controlled is something that someone out there may actually enjoy. OK, good for them, let them have all the subjugation they need if that's their thing. However, during the Moon in Scorpio on July 26, 2023, that's not OUR thing, especially if we are one of the three zodiac signs that JUST SAY NO to being controlled. The thing about us is that, we don't mince words today; we end it. Point blank, done, done and more done. No second chance, just ... bye-bye, thanks for all the fish.

So, if your partner thinks that they can control the way you live, think, dress, act, react ... they've got another thing coming. They are living in a dream world and maybe in that dream world they can control whomever they please. But this is real life, and the Moon in Scorpio makes it know to all parties that if control is your thing, then 'next window, please.' Which signs will be showing our control freak partners to the exit, during the Moon in Scorpio?

Three zodiac signs will leave a toxic relationship on July 26:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

HA. The idea of you being controlled truly is cause for a laugh riot of epic proportions. You can't be controlled, although it's quite ironic that you seem to attract people who think they can control you. Well that's not going to happen, and on this day, July 26, 2023, during the Moon in Scorpio, the chances of you letting someone else tell you what to do or how to live your life are so slim that you can't see yourself spending another day with them.

It's as if you caught them scheming early on and now you are going to nip that in the bud. You're not letting them get another chance to manipulate you, and you will take that immense power of yours and you will let them know that they blew it big time. Nobody puts baby in the corner, as they say in the movie, 'Dirty Dancing,' and nobody controls the Aries who loves and respects themselves, either.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel as though your image is stronger than your actual resolve, and in your time, you've let people take advantage of you. This has lead to your being controlled in ways that you never thought possible. Well, experience pays off today, July 26, 2023 as the Moon in Scorpio influences you to the point where you literally tell your partner to back off. You are no longer party to their control game, and that you can smell a control freak a mile away and want nothing to do with them. Fool me once, OK, but twice...not happening, bro. You may have been naive once, but you learn lessons like a pro and when you see that your romantic partner is pulling the same old tricks that once fooled you, you'll end it right then and there. You don't care. You're not going to be controlled. No masochism in this deal.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are someone who tests the waters before you make any huge decisions. During the Moon in Scorpio, on July 26, 2023, you will once again test those waters, except this time you will be fully in touch with what's going wrong. You are being controlled. You've let it happen and you are conscious of it.

At first, you didn't mind because it didn't seem too severe, but now you recognize that your partner has a problem and that problem should not have to be yours to deal with. Being that you are a very sober person who likes to analyze things for their value, you will decide today that enough is enough. You're not going down that road, nor are you willing to enable someone else's need for control. Oh hell no. This is your life. Let that person find another stooge to toy with. It's not going to be you, that's for sure.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.