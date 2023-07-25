These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Learn How To Set Boundaries In Love On July 26, During Moon Trine Saturn

Three zodiac signs learn how to set boundaries in love on July 26, during the Moon trine Saturn transit. Nothing says, "Let's set boundaries" like Moon trine Saturn, as this is basically the foundation-building transit of all time. In love and in relationship, we can't just trod upon another person's ground. Oh, we might think we can, as the ideal of love tries to make us think that the stronger the love is, the less need we have for anything that might separate us, but PUHLEASE people ... do we really think that idealistic love is even good?

We all need our space and we have to defend our turf; it's what makes us 'us' and what keeps us individual. We don't have to give up our brains to be in a successful love relationship. So, when transits like Moon trine Saturn, we get to feel justified in the fact that just because we love someone doesn't automatically mean we have to give up our own space.

Boundaries can be set on just about anything; that's up to the individual, and for three zodiac signs, it is quite easy to say, "none shall pass" to the person we are involved with. It's not an insult! It's self respect, and for those of us who have it in spades, stating that we need certain areas as our own private space is not only doable, but an absolute. We're not kidding here; when we say to the person whom we love and adore more than anyone else in the world that we have our limits, they have to understand that. It's essential; we don't make exceptions to this rule.

Moon trine Saturn enforces the idea that boundaries are important. They aren't to be tampered with, or even questioned. If your partner is so neurotic that they can't trust you when you say that some things need to be yours alone, then they are only going to get worse and worse over time. On July 26, 2023, it's time for us to tell our partners what stays and what goes. At that point, it will be up to them. But on this day, the ball is in our court, and for the three zodiac signs who truly believe in themselves, this is the day we set boundaries. Thank you, Moon trine Saturn.

Three zodiac signs learn how to set boundaries in love on July 26:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's really just so much you can take when it comes to your privacy, as this is one of the most important things in your life. In fact, your need for privacy and personal space is probably the number one factor in why your previous relationships have failed; you need your space, and you've noticed that your partners have not always understood this to be a good thing, in fact, they've been threatened by it, oddly enough.

On this day, July 26, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you'll notice this pattern repeating itself again in your present relationship. This time, you won't wait that long to tell them who you are and what you require in a mate. There's a good chance that this new person will understand where you are coming from, as they take to the Moon trine Saturn transit rather well. Nice to be understood, right?

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While you may, at times, come across as clingy or needy of the person you are with, there are definite moments where you clearly need your own space, and even though you've never really defined any boundaries, you feel that today, July 26, 2023 might be a good day to start doing just that.

You are influenced by the transit of Moon trine Saturn, which has you realizing that you're actually not as needy as you think you are. Sure, you don't like being alone, but that doesn't mean you need your partner to sit on your head 24-7. And your partner is a head-sitter, it seems.

What defines you as needy goes twice as hard for them, as they are the needy one in the relationship, and now that you see it clearly, it's annoying. It's time to learn how to set boundaries, Virgo. You have the mouth, now open it and speak your truth.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've been admittedly, a pushover when it comes to your partner and their particular brand of clingy behavior. At first, you thought that their need to know where you are at all times was cute; you might have even enjoyed their possessive behavior, but now it's starting to feel like it's gone too far.

During Moon trine Saturn, you're going to tell your partner that while you are perfectly trust-worthy, you are also not fond of being spied on or monitored and that their recent upgrade of suspicion is turning you off, big time. It's one thing to see that your partner is interested in you, and another thing to see that they are obsessed with you to the point where they do not see any boundaries between yourself and them. Well, today changes all that, but you must be brave enough to demand what you need. If you don't ... it will continue on, ad infinitum.

