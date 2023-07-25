Astrology Horoscope: 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love Today, June 26

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 26, during Moon trine Saturn. Not everyone defines a successful love affair the same way. Some of us want the whole kit and caboodle, while others are happy to maintain a simple sense of connection. We may want a commitment from our mates or feel that winging it is good enough for now.

On July 26, 2023, the people who crave responsibility and security will rule the roost, and that is because, on this date, the transit of Moon trine Saturn influences us greatly. We will see engagements on this day and 'sworn oaths' of fidelity and loyalty. For three zodiac signs, this kind of bond is the only way to go, and fortunately, it will be on Wednesday that we get to have what we want.

What may be difficult for others it's easy for us to say what we mean when we have serious conversations with our romantic partners. Today brings out the need to discuss the future with our people. Are we in this for the long haul? If not, let's talk about that, too. One thing avails itself is that we're not alone in our desire for a long-term commitment. It's a good day for those who want confirmation that the future is something that both parties wish to share.

July 26, 2023, cosmically puts us in the right place at the right time. We are very much in tune with our feelings on this day; we aren't joking around. We mean it when we say that we're in it for the long haul, and we will see that our partners feel the same way. Moon trine Saturn brings the luck — and we supply the love. It's going to be a good day for these three zodiac signs.

Love horoscope today: which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 26:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Moon trine Saturn is what's going to inspire you to take the next step in your relationship. While nothing is wrong as it is, you have always believed that it's best to state your feelings at the top and proceed with the plan. It may not sound romantic, but in your world, you feel more romantic when you know your partner is on the same page as you. This dynamic allows you to be free within the confines of the relationship.

On July 26, 2023, you will find that your present partner is indeed interested in taking an honest look at the future with you — and that they feel ready to go for it. This pleases you immensely, as it satisfies your security and safety needs. During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you and your partner will commit to each other for the long haul quite easily making you one of the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you'd like the entire world to think that you are the greatest lover, you giggle over the idea of that image. Because that's all it is: an image. While it makes you smile, your reality is quite different and this will come to light during the transit of Moon trine Saturn on July 26, 2023. You aren't with your partner to play around; this isn't a game to you.

While you are a person who craves dire loyalty, you are also someone who attracts those who wish to be loyal, and that's exactly what you'll see today. Your partner is not joking around, either. They don't mind that you have your 'world's greatest lover' image, but they don't want you realizing that in actuality ... unless it's with them, alone. And happily, you will oblige. All is well in your happy world on July 26, 2023. Moon trine Saturn makes that happen.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While your zodiac sign may be known for its freedom-loving ways, that doesn't necessarily cross into your desire for a solid love relationship. You have always believed in monogamy and security. You feel ill at ease if you don't know your partner's intentions. On this day, July 26, 2023, you will see that they are just as willing as you are to get into the meat and potatoes of discussing what this relationship is about and is heading towards permanency.

During Moon trine Saturn, you'll see that your partner wants the same thing you want; a life partnership. Neither of you wants to worry about the future, and to the best of your abilities, you both want to iron out the details now so that you can put this issue to bed and get on with your lives ... together. It's a good day for you because your desire for security will be well met.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.