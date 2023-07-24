3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Experience The Best Horoscopes This Week

The end of July is here, and these three zodiac signs will likely have the best weekly horoscopes for July 24 - 30, 2023. First, here are the messages of the week for everyone. When in doubt, two minds can be better than one. Be careful of who you choose to share your adventures with. It may lead to a spoiled broth situation with too many cooks. This is especially true regarding who you wish to spend the rest of your life with and what you want to find purpose in. It would be unwise to choose a field of education just because your friends plan to pursue it. The same applies to choosing a life partner because someone else believes they are a good fit for you.

Venus is officially retrograde at this time. So long lost loves may make a comeback. Or, you may feel a dimming of your self-esteem. There are many great things to look forward to this week. The transiting Moon will move through Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn. So the focus is on other people and your place in this world. In fact, with South Node in Libra now, you won't be alone if you suddenly feel the desire to return to more charming times where manners ruled supreme (or feel an intense desire to only dress in vintage fits). Who knows? You may look back on this year and realize you were one of the early adopters of what appears to be a distinctly new decade trend.

Also, you will find greater joy and satisfaction this week from participating in team activities or socializing more than usual. Let the positivity up-level your life. Good laughs and good food is in store for a lot of you. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for July 24 - 30, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes the last week of July:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this week will be productive for you. Your mind will be razor sharp, and your insights will help you easily cut through the BS. Some of you may even get close to the finish line in a project or undertaking that has been going on for months. The end is near. Hurray! Since Sun is in Leo now, you may feel snubbed or overlooked. Don't let it get to your heart.

The beginning of the week will be really positive for you because of Moon in Scorpio. While a major section of the zodiac wheel is embroiled in warfare right now, you will be overlooked in a good way. You can kick back and relax. Your plans will not get messed up because of anyone's whims. Of course, once the Moon slips into Capricorn at the end of the week, you may get dragged into stress territory again. Why ruin the good days by worrying about the bad? (It's going to be alright. Trust the process.)

If you feel overwhelmed at any time this week, take in a few deep, cleansing breaths to ground yourself. The speed of your thoughts may freak you out at times, but you will get used to it soon enough. Then, you will appreciate it. Maintaining a bullet or five-year journal can be extremely useful for some of you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, here's a heads up. Don't let the opinion of others ruin your good luck this week (or in general). During the next seven days, you will encounter circumstances that will test your patience. You may even feel like becoming uncivil at times. Try to hold back on that impulse. You will be proven right if you go with what feels right. The times are slightly skewed against you. That won't stop this good energy from working its magic on you.

The transiting Moon in Scorpio may aggravate your emotions, but it's responsible for much of your good fortune now. It's also clearing out the clutter (and crap) from your life. Just be careful of Neptune's influence on you. If you need validation or support, some of you will allow the wrong person into your life because they will say all the right things to you. Others of you will see through their act immediately but may still be sensitive and give in because you will falsely believe that you won't forget it's an act.

It looks like the universe is testing your mettle through these challenges. After all, there's a reason why they say it's lonely at the top. How can you groom yourself into a leadership position if you care so much about the opinion of people who don't even know what they are saying? It comes with the territory.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this week will be fabulous for you! You may even change up your dressing style to fit this new mood. Of course, a big chunk of this good energy will be because of the Moon in Sagittarius mid-week (and weekend). So be prepared for some fun, frolic and absolute evil.

If you are an introvert, this energy can be focused on your loved ones so everyone enjoys a nice time together. How about going to the movies with the fam? Or, a potluck with the aunties? You may even study extra hard if you are a student and utilize this powerful energy productively. Don't let anyone call you a bore if that's the case. Everyone has different priorities. You do you!

Juno in Cancer may create an issue for you, so watch out. It may be the spouse of your friend or someone's significant other who randomly takes offense to something that doesn't concern them. The cure for pettiness is always standing your ground. They may say you have no filter on your mouth, but no one can say you are not straightforward and honest. Reward the loyalty of those stuck by your side through thick and thin. This week will reveal them to you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.