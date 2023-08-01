3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes For August 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best monthly horoscopes for August 2023. First, here's the message of the month for everyone. The energy of August is heavily focused on career-related activities, advancing yourself in the world and shining in the best light possible. Some will merge all of this and find love in the hallways of their workplace. Others will face the tough truth about their workaholicism and how it might affect their life and family. A reevaluation of priorities and being more honest with the self is indicated.

Leo and Virgo season make up the month. So expect your emotions to be heightened during the first half, followed by a cooler period of reflection and considerate actions. Earth signs will benefit greatly during August. Mars and Mercury in Virgo indicate decisive actions with a steady approach to problem-solving. Water signs will be partly happy and partly unhappy. They may even feel emotionally unstable for a major part of the month. Fire signs will be extra furious, curious and fiery. They might as well wear a “don't mess with me” t-shirt! Air signs will have a laid-back month but find it difficult to accomplish the most time-sensitive things on their chore list.

Lean into yourself to help you through this crazy experience. Building your confidence through affirmation and practice will greatly help you. So will being more prudent with your finances, especially since Leo energy can bring out our inner shopaholic. Now let's focus on the three zolet'ssigns with the best monthly horoscopes for August.

Three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for August 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you will find many opportunities to close out unnecessary chapters this month. The more you lean into your intuition and away from hateful people's opinions, the better your life will be. It might be tough to break free from certain patterns and habits, but you are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. Your good luck and fortune depend on this and your peace of mind.

The second week of August will be extra lucky for most of you when the transiting Moon moves through Taurus, forming a conjunction aspect with Jupiter and Uranus. Authority figures will be there to help you out if you need them, including lawyers and law enforcement officers for some of you. Even when the Moon moves away, Mars and Mercury will anchor you to the positive side of fortune's wheel. Just be careful of charming salesfortune'sour gut will protect you if you listen to it.

Some days near the end of August might be more challenging for you because of connections with Scorpio, but it will pass over quickly. The best thing you can do for yourself this month is to associate with those who love you and shower them with gifts and joy. A trip to the amusement park counts, too, if you have a lot of children or nephews and nieces.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the month of August will either be confusing for you, or it will bring you an opportunity of a lifetime. For some of you, this opportunity will scare you. It will painfully show you all your insecurities and make you second-guess yourself. You may even shy away from reaching for it because you fear ruining your reputation. When you feel this way, challenge yourself to step out of your comfort zone and take a few baby steps. Champions are built under pressure and you have much more inside of you than you give yourself credit for.

As Vesta slowly moves closer and closer to the end of Gemini, you will experience circumstances that will reveal who is loyal to you and who are fake friends. Your loyalties will be tested likewise and you will have to think quickly on your feet. The cloud of justice is hanging over some of you at this time. Don't be hasty and avoid tricks or smartass comments. Authority figures will come to your aid if you stay within the black-and-white lines.

Finally, make time for some self-care this month. You may get a new haircut or color to express your feelings. Others of you will find social media fame through your witty one-liners and goofy takes on trends. It's up to you where you wish to focus your energies. You will be golden if it heals your heart and lifts you.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, here's the thing. Your zodiac season began last month, but August is your month for all intents and purposes. It's the month of kings and queens. So you better believe you will feel that royal energy! For some, Venus retrograde will bring back a long-lost love to your life. Weirdly though, you will not be as interested in them when you realize the person in your fantasies and the real being are vastly different, with the latter leaving much to be desired. It will boost your confidence oddly.

The Moon's transit through fire signs will also boost your energy throughout the month. When August 16 comes, and it's a new Moon in Leo, you will feel like nothing and no one can stop you anymore. Even the Aquarius Full Moon on August 1 will pave the way for a brighter future. Some of you expect to be doted upon by your parents this month, not just on your birthday!

Just be mindful of the last week of August. Sun in Virgo can feel like an emotional crash to Leos after the high of a Sun in Leo. However, as long as you have grounding habits, you can ride the wave and get past it. Visualization meditations, affirmations for confidence and love will greatly help you. Crystals that are intimately connected to the power of the Sun will do this as well.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.