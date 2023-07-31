Chinese Zodiac: 3 Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love Starting July 31

Chinese zodiac and astrology can help you to predict which three signs are luckiest in love. So which three will be luckiest the first week of August? Love is the most potent drug in the world, and you don't need the presence of another individual to create it. It can thrive just as easily in the absence of your beloved and leave you pining for someone who left your life years and years ago.

It sounds scary, but love is also a cautionary tale. Sometimes it can be hard to distinguish between being lucky in love and being unlucky enough to fall for the wrong person. Let your intuition guide you on this quest.

Interestingly, one kind of love can easily be replaced by another if you cannot cut away from a broken relationship. Even a pet friend can fill the heart with joy and erase the wounds left by another. This week's i-ching hexagram of love is Earth over wind (#46). Sometimes the only way out of a sticky situation is to think positive and not lose hope.

It is not a delusion. It is the act of instilling fierceness inside of you to help you overcome the harshest of circumstances. So, which three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love the first week of August 2023.

Chinese zodiac: the three signs who are luckiest in love this week:

1. Pig

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

Pig, your luck in love is supreme this week. If you are single, you will have more fun than you could have ever asked for in recent times. Some of you may be interacting with someone who brings out feelings in you as no one has ever done. It's a soulmate for most of you. For others, this person is here to bring you out of your shell so you may live and thrive once again. If you have worked hard recently, don't avoid this fun energy. You deserve this joy!

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week will unfold in two ways. Either you will encounter something or someone new that will put the spark back into your relationship with your bae, or it will come to you in the form of mediation if you are stuck in a conflict situation with your partner. Just be careful of those who would try to insert themselves into your relationship as a well-wisher only to try to break up your bond with your significant other. Your heart will tell you who is true and who is false.

If you feel called to, wear a rose quartz crystal pendant this week to align yourself with the frequency of love. You may also incorporate a simple but relaxing ritual into your everyday life to show yourself care. It can be as simple as drinking tea in silence while watching the trees outside your bedroom window. You do you.

2. Rooster

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Rooster, those of you who are in a relationship will be tremendously lucky in love this week. That doesn't mean the singles won't benefit from this cosmic good turn. It will bless their life in a slightly different way. If you are single, the universe will bring you circumstances and people this week who will remind you that you have a lot of things to be happy and grateful for in your life.

So what if you haven't found your happy ever after yet? It will remind you not to rush something that shouldn't be run and enjoy the great things in your life. Have fun with your friends or enjoy some quiet time in a bookshop. It will fill your heart with joy and cheer.

If you are in a relationship, you and your partner will experience a positive inflow of money this week. It can be because of a side hustle, but it can also be because one of you was trying to relocate the family to a home or city with better living conditions, and those dreams are about to come to fruition. You will have a lot of work to take advantage of this good luck. All's well that ends.

3. Horse

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Horse, your luck in love is distinctly different this week, depending on whether you are single. If you are single, fate draws you closer to the one who is for you. The clock hasn't made its way to the fortunate date. It won't be this week for most of you if not all. Don't lose hope. In this vast world with opportunities and unique people and cultures, your soulmate may be living in a different corner of the world or be in a profession you haven't interacted with yet. You will find them in divine timing. Don't doubt that.

If you are in a relationship, your romantic life will feel like a rollercoaster, especially in a long-distance relationship with your significant other. Some days will fill your heart with joy, love and even sensual pleasures. Additional days will leave you pining for a hug with no one in sight. Don't worry!

Absence makes the heart grow fonder. You wouldn't be on the lucky-in-love list if this energy were actually bad for you. You and your partner are organically growing together at this time. Since life throws curveballs at everyone now and then, this experience is here to strengthen your relationship and make you a solid team. It's time to consider whether you want this with each other.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.