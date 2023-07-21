Three Specific Zodiac Signs Have Luck In Love The First Week Of Leo Season

With all the Venus retrograde energy going on this week, July 24 - 30, 2023, there shouldn't be any surprise when we see that our love lives are doing well. We're looking at good communication skills taking the lead and the effect of kindness backing us up. While we still have many opposing natural forces, there's a good chance that three zodiac signs will rise above all and get the job done.

What's nice about this week is that we will have a chance to think about what we're doing with our romantic lives. It would be great to hear that it's all smooth sailing, but it's also good to know why our sailing is so smooth. We're doing the right things this week and must understand right from wrong to make that happen.

Moon sextile Venus retrograde kick-starts the week with hope and the desire to be with the person we love. Mercury's conjunct Venus rx tells us that if we want something to happen, we must back it up with effort and proper speech. Moon square Venus follows in and tells us that love is strong and fragile and that we can't take it all for granted.

With the Moon in Sagittarius at the time when it trines Venus, we will come to know that the person we are with is someone we can count on a future with. As the week pans out, we resolve with Moon trine Jupiter, the payoff for our loving efforts. In other words, if we are conscious of our actions, we will steer ourselves into the best situations possible.

This week could be a success for the three zodiac signs, who will be very aware of what they're doing. It's easy to let ourselves love the person we are with, and the more open and kind we are, the more they will love us back, making the entire week very special and the foundation for many loving days to come. Which three zodiac signs will experience a lucky-in-love week?

This week is luckiest in love for three zodiac signs July 24 - 30:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week, July 24 - 30, 2023, is one where you must be conscious of your actions. You know you can fly off the handle easily, but you've also understood that your fiery nature doesn't always work for you. You believe in yourself and are quite passionate about your love life. However, you have also decided it's best to take it down a notch and be, perhaps ... less demanding.

That's the ticket here, Aries ... nobody is asking you to dumb yourself down, but your romantic partner will appreciate that you aren't on the warpath regarding how you express yourself to them. Mercury energy gives you that light lift so that you still get to be yourself and say what you want, but it mows you out so that your true, kind nature can show, while your inner warrior gets a small vacay.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You're drawing power from the Scorpio Moon and the Moon sextile Pluto this week in a way only a true Scorpio can. You can parlay that energy into something that gels just right with all the Venus energy pouring down on you. It all ends up spelling that love is in the air and that it's all working out for you.

You feel daring this week, as if the powers are backing you up. You feel nervy and want a challenge, and you'll get one, too. You and your romantic partner will not be complacent. At the same time, the week brings you peace of mind and the knowledge that the relationship is going well. What you and your partner call 'well' is something only a frisky creature like you can define. This week brings good times and sly, smiling faces.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During the week of July 24 - 30, 2023, you will find that the unconventional way is the way for you ... as if you weren't already on that path, Sagittarius! The thing with you is that, when it comes to love, you don't really do anything 'typical.' You don't love the person you're 'supposed' to love and don't act as society expects you to.

This week has enough Venus and Jupiter energy surrounding you that you feel confident enough to do it all your way. Your romantic partner loves this about you, and you take great joy in being different ... with them. The two of you are these unique creatures who like to show off your strangeness to others. Or the week, in this case — only you know how strong your love for each other is. This could be a week worth remembering.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.