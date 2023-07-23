July 24 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Leo Season

People of the place, we have now officially entered Leo season. We took that step yesterday, and now, only one day in and we are immersed in the stuff. We can feel it in our bones and the good vibe spreads into our worlds. It is July 24, 2023, we're in the heart of the summer, and love is in the air.

The Sun is in Leo, and the Moon is in Libra, and that leaves us feeling optimistic about where the rest of this summer is going but well-balanced and secure in our minds. We feel good, we think strong ... and we feel confident. Today is a lucky day for love, and for three zodiac signs, it is also symbolic of fresh new positive starts, and who can say 'no' to such delights?

One of the most pleasant aspects of the Leo Sun offers us is that we are closer to our loved ones than we thought. This really means that on this day, July 24, 2023, we see something in our mates that may very well be a projection of our inner selves. We feel so close to this person that we endow them with qualities they may or may not have. While this sounds like we're actually pushing our love agenda onto them, it's something that can work. We see beauty in the person we love. It doesn't matter how they look. We can only perceive them as wondrous ... lovely.

And, of course, to be on the receiving end of such lavish praise is pretty nice, too. We are generous with our compliments today and give someone else hope. We are careful with our words and don't speak out of place. We are respectful and courteous while keeping our passion alive and our desire for this other person on high. Three zodiac signs will be willing to show all their love on July 24, 2023.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on July 24:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Always a way with words, you. You sometimes get it wrong, but it's Oscar material when you get it right. You know just what to say to the person you love today, and you know this because experience has shown you the right way to go about being in a love relationship. On this day, July 24, 2023, as the Sun in is Leo, you aren't concerned with being right or showing someone how to do something ... and that's saying a lot for you.

What's great is that when you DO step out of your judgmental 'safety zone,' you tend to be pretty amazing with words, and it will be words that take you and your romantic partner to a whole new dimension today. Your partner didn't think you had this kind of kindness in you, which would delight and thrill them. Now, all you have to do is keep it up, Gemini. You'll win all the awards if you can remain kind and loving.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Day Two of Leo season lets you know that this will be one great summer. Already, so many things are falling into place and with the help of today's Libra Moon, you'll see something happen that you weren't expecting: the support from your romantic partner. It's not as if they are unsupportive, but you have danced around a certain issue for a while now and didn't feel they were on your side.

Perhaps this is the day they come around to see your point of view, but know this: their interest is sincere ... they really do want you to succeed and to do it your way. They will not hamper your ability to make a choice and you'll find that their unconditional love is not only real, it's exactly what you've needed from them. Today just feels ... lucky.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've been needing that extra little boost of love energy and it looks like July 24, 2023, supplies you with all you need. During the Leo Sun, you'll find that you can't really find anything wrong with ... anything, and that's saying a lot, Pisces.

You and your partner will also find commonalities you didn't know existed because this day has a way of clearing through the everyday debris to expose the gemstones within, meaning you and your partner will discover something about each other today that will be precious and rare.

Not only that, this state of exaltation will be uniquely yours, something to treasure for days to come. Just when you thought there was nowhere to go with this relationship, today brings you a refreshed outlook, and you both feel it very sincerely.

