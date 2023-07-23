July 24 Horoscopes Bring 'Positive Energy' To 3 Zodiac Signs

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on July 24? Relationships are a massive commitment. Especially those bound in legal papers. Some of you are contemplating this now because you have been single for so long or are with someone who makes you want to settle down with a white picket fence.

The idea is invigorating sometimes and scary at other times. Today you may think more about the ornamentations of such a commitment, like the wedding dress, the house you will live in with your partner, and your annual vacations together. Make sure to ease yourself into the subject before thinking of the more serious stuff.

Total defiance is the day's energy with Venus retrograde officially in full swing and conjunct Lilith and Mercury in Leo. Most of you won't be making it obvious and will instead keep your counsel to yourself while you do exactly what you want when you want. Moon in Libra will just make the dismissive comments come across as more civil. That's a good thing because the Moon will slip into Scorpio soon and you may end up with a conflict otherwise.

A visualization meditation will greatly help at this time. It can be a soulmate meditation or one focused on taking your mind into the future so you can dream of your married life. If you already have a partner, this can help you realign your relationship based on what you both wanted initially and where you are now. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 24, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 24, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you will face a choice today that will determine whether you reap the extraordinary energy of the day or lose it. Some of you are not feeling very well and may want to take a day off from work to recuperate. You are scared that your boss will be mad at you. Others will face peer pressure (maybe from their significant other) to take the day off even though they know (and want) to show up for work. Let the wisdom of your intuition guide you.

Mars conjunct Pallas in Virgo is a strong placement for you now. You cannot reap the benefit of this massive surge of good fortune and drive if you are unwell. So take care of yourself and you will be back on your feet soon. For others who are perfectly healthy, this energy is still asking you to be prudent as you go about your day. Thoughtful actions will take you far.

If you feel called to, a cord-cutting ritual will help you release a few demons and remove unwanted baggage from your chest. You will need a black candle and a tool to carve the name of the person or situation with which you want to cut energetic ties. Then light the candle while thinking of letting it all go and letting it burn down. Just make sure you are doing this in a fire-safe place!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today will be an extra fabulous day for you, Libra. Your outfit will be excellent, your hair perfect and your perfume the stuff of dreams. Wherever you go, people will be gobsmacked into thinking, what is the secret behind your glow on a Monday? You know the answer. You don't need to kiss and tell.

Life cannot be simpler, sweet and easy with the transiting Moon in Libra. Those of you in a relationship or interacting with someone romantically will also experience this in your love life. With Moon opposite Chiron, some of you may get triggered by random things during the day. It may even feel like someone is pinning all the blame on you.

It doesn't matter what they think. With South Node in Libra, the best thing you can do right now is close the chapters that no longer serve you and move away from people who fall in the same category. That also means you must cherish your true friends. Today is good to tell them how you feel about your connection or show it to them through a thoughtful or funny gesture. You do you!

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today will be a relatively easy and laid-back day for you. You must complete your chores and take care of your responsibilities, but the day will still feel divine. With the Sun in Leo slowly drifting further and further away from Cancer, you can now relax and settle back into your introverted territory. Even Pluto in Capricorn won't bother you so much today.

Those of you considering counseling or therapy should look into it further. Now's the time to take charge of your mental health and do right by yourself. You may not find the right doctor or therapist immediately, but the search must begin somewhere. If you feel called to, do a cleansing ritual around your home to clear out the negativity and allow positive energies to flow in. Rearranging the furniture for better Feng Shui is also a good idea.

Ultimately, the day will pass away just like before it, and so on. While there may not be many significant things happening today, if you allow good luck to touch your life, you will continue to feel this way for more than just this one day.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.