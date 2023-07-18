Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, July 19

Here is your tarot horoscope for July 19, for all zodiac signs in astrology. The Sun is in Cancer today, and the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Leo. Today's numerology is a Life Path 6, the Nurturer.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You, impulsive Aries, have always been a force to be reckoned with. This is the time to break free from any controlling influences that have held you back. Like a wild stallion, gallop towards your own dreams and desires. Embrace your independence and let your fiery spirit guide you to new horizons.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Hello, there patient and persistent Taurus. It's time to grab the bull by the horns and embark on a new project. Trust your instincts and harness your determination. Just like a gardener planting seeds, nurture your efforts with love and care. Your hard work will yield beautiful results.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Curious Gemini, your gift of communication is a double-edged sword. Use it wisely and with fairness. Stand up for justice and equality, like a skilled mediator bringing harmony to conflicting voices. Your ability to see multiple perspectives will help bridge the gap and create understanding.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Ah, sentimental Cancer, luck is on your side! Just like a horseshoe hanging on a door, positive opportunities are knocking. Trust your intuition and seize the chances that come your way. Embrace your nurturing nature and let luck guide you to greater joy and fulfillment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Oh, mighty Leo, beware the siren call of temptation. Like a juicy steak dangled before a lion, it's easy to get lured into situations that may compromise your integrity. Stay true to your noble heart and resist the allure of instant gratification. Your true strength lies in your unwavering character.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Practical Virgo, stress can be as pesky as an army of ants invading your picnic. Take a deep breath and trust that you have the power to handle whatever comes your way. Organize, prioritize, and approach challenges with your practical mind. Just like a neat freak's meticulously arranged closet, bring order to chaos and find your peace.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Oh, you charmer, Libra. Have faith in the beauty of balance and harmony. Like a tightrope walker gracefully crossing the wire, trust that the universe will provide. Believe in your own abilities and the power of relationships. Through love and cooperation, you can create a world of true serenity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Intense Scorpio, your talents are like hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Like a master detective unveiling mysteries, tap into your innate abilities and unleash them upon the world. Embrace your intensity and use your skills to bring about transformative change. Your talents are your superpower.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hey, adventurous Sagittarius, life is full of challenges and hurdles. But remember, you're a skilled archer who never misses the target. Approach problems with your optimism and a determined spirit. Keep your eye on the prize and never give up. Your resilience will lead you to victory.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Here we are Capricorn, love is knocking on your door like a charming suitor. Open your heart and let it in. Like a majestic mountain goat leaping fearlessly into new heights, embrace the possibilities of a new romance. Allow yourself to be vulnerable and trust in the magic of love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Oh, free-spirited Aquarius, privacy is your sacred treasure. Just like a secret garden hidden from prying eyes, honor your need for personal space and solitude. Create boundaries and safeguard your inner world. Nurture your unique ideas and ideals away from the constant gaze of the world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are so dreamy Pisces, and impatience can be like a fish swimming in turbulent waters. Relax and go with the flow. Just like the tranquil stillness of a pond, embrace patience and trust that things will unfold in their own time. Allow the universe to guide you, and you'll find peace amidst the currents of life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.