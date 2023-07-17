Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, July 18

We experience new energy now that the lunar nodes have entered different signs. Here's how this affects your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope on July 18.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Sweetheart, life is an endless journey of learning and growth. The Page of Swords urges you to embrace curiosity like a child exploring a new toy. Seek knowledge, ask questions, and be open to new ideas. Embracing a curious mindset will expand your horizons and empower you with wisdom and insight.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Remember, Taurus, life may throw you a few lemons, but you have the strength within you to make a mighty lemonade. Embrace your power, face challenges head-on, and always remember to find humor in the little absurdities of life. You are stronger than you know, and with a dash of wit, you'll conquer the world.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Gemini, life can be messy and unpredictable, just like a kitchen after a failed cooking experiment. But fear not! The Empress reminds you that amidst the chaos, you possess an incredible strength within. Embrace your nurturing nature, tap into your creativity, and handle life's challenges with grace. You've got this, even if the laundry pile threatens to swallow you whole.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Listen up, Cancer The Chariot is here to remind you that you hold the reins of your life. You have the power to steer your path and manifest your dreams. Embrace your determination and drive. Take control of your destiny like a skilled race car driver. Navigate life's twists and turns with confidence and watch as success becomes your constant companion

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Leo, life sometimes throws curveballs that can make you feel like you're riding a wild rollercoaster. But guess what? You have the strength of a lioness within you. No matter what challenges come your way, tap into your inner courage and tenacity. Roar loudly and face your fears head-on. You're stronger than you realize.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Life can be a whirlwind, and it's easy to feel like you're being swept away. But fear not, my dear. The Four of Pentacles advises you to ground yourself in stability amidst the storm. Find comfort in routines and create a solid foundation for yourself. This will give you the strength to weather any storm that comes your way, be it a fussy toddler or a demanding boss.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Sun

Libra, life is too short to dwell on the negatives. The Sun reminds you to embrace joy and let positivity light up your days. Find delight in simple pleasures, laugh until your sides ache, and dance like nobody's watching. By radiating positivity, you'll attract opportunities and experiences that fill your heart with happiness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Pay attention. It's the details that often bit you when you're losing faith in the world or have no interest in others and decided to disengage. Perception is everything. You may feel trapped, but look closer. Are those swords really as formidable as they seem, or are they mere cardboard cutouts? Shift your perspective, and you'll see that the power to break free lies within your own mind.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You can do what you need to do, Sagittarius. Even if you occasionally find yourself caught in another tangled web, you have the experience and resilience to wiggle your way out. Life is an adventure, Sag, full of knots and snags, but you're ready to face them head-on and conquer the world. You just have to decide that's what you must do for yourself on this new journey.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Well, well, well, Capricorn. The Eight of Swords has come to play, and it seems you're caught up in life's tangled web. You know those moments when you feel stuck, like you're caught in a sweater you accidentally put on backward? We've all been there, haven't we?

But fear not, goat. While you may feel bound and blinded by circumstances, remember that you hold the key to your own liberation. It's time to channel your inner Houdini and find a way out of this conundrum.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Sometimes people cause problems, and sometimes we cause them ourselves. Today, take a deep breath and loosen that metaphorical sweater. Look closely at the threads that bind you, and you'll discover that some of them are self-imposed. Yes, my dear, you have unwittingly created some of the barriers that hold you back. It's time to confront those self-limiting beliefs and challenge them head-on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You were never meant to do it all on your own. You need help, so ask for it. Reach out to others for support. Sometimes all it takes is a helping hand to unravel the mess. Surround yourself with those who uplift and encourage you, like that trusted friend who always knows how to make you laugh until you snort milk out of your nose.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.