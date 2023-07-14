Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, July 15

Here is your tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on July 15, using the Major and Minor Arcana cards, while the Sun and Moon are in Cancer. The day's numerology is a Life Path 11/2, the Intuitive.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength. reversed

You are running on fumes today, Aries. Instead of pushing yourself a bit harder take a moment to unwind, relax and enjoy all that you've accomplished this week. Life isn't always meant to be a race; it's a journey. You're not meant to compete against anyone else but yourself, and in the long run it won't be all the rewards you've earned or the approval of others that matters. What will matter are the memories and friendships you've made along the way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You're not always going to play by the rules, Taurus. Today you may be the one who tests the boundaries a bit more than others. You have a tendency to be stubborn, but what people don't realize is that you can be flexible when it's appropriate, and you can be bullish when needed. Today, the assertive side of you comes out in full swing. Those who are unfamiliar with this side of you may be surprised — pleasantly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

This problem was never meant for you to solve. Someone who shares what they're going through may simply want a sounding board and a person who can hear their thoughts out without judgment. Don't pick up the phone and try to figure out how to fix your friend situation. As hard as it may be to sit on your hands, today, all you're going to be asked to do is to listen.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

It just wasn't your turn. Luck can't seem to pass you by because it's so busy helping someone else out. The thing is what you thought might have been perfect for you could have actually become a disappointment. The universe has bigger plans for you, and you will want to be patient so you can appreciate the moment when it arrives.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You can be meant for a destiny and miss it, if you're not ready.

Today, make it a point to be prepared for anything that life hands to you. Focus on your own physical and emotional fitness. Are you emotionally and mentally ready for a challenge? Have you already envisioned what success would take? Even if today seems ordinary, plan to be the best version of yourself that you can be. This is your preparation phase, and you want to own it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

It's tough to say goodbye to people that you love. They have become such an important part of your life and when you let go, it feels like you're losing a part of yourself. It's wonderful that you had the opportunity to be as close to someone as you did. Some people don't get the chance to experience the same love as you have. This was a treasured moment, and a memory that will last a lifetime.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You're done playing nice with someone who has treated you poorly for far too long. It takes a long time to realize that you were dealing with a bully. At first they're gestures seem to be related to a bad mood or poor timing. But little by little as you have lost parts of yourself, you have come to realize that it's really not you that has been the problem. This individual has situated your relationship in such a way that is toxic and you're ready to cut ties and move on since there is no mending available to either of you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need a little time to yourself. Something amazing happens when you get a chance be quiet and your thoughts. You learn something about who you are and your inner voice begins to speak to you. You are able to connect with your higher power in a powerful way, and it allows you to find a path that is meant for you. Today, brush, aside, busy work and focus on the quiet solitude of your own mind.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Is this love? You feel as though you've known each other for many years, and yet the relationship is new. You have an amazing connection and the chemistry is off the charts. You've been wanting to find a person like your soulmate for so long and now that you've found them, you don't want to ever let them go ... and you won't.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

You can just tell when a situation feels right. The moment you went in for an interview it seemed as though the place was perfect for you. You're a bit nervous that you won't get a job that you want, but rest assured things are going to work out for you in wonderful way. There's synergy and connection; it's all falling into place.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

You felt tempted and you did not give in. This is a huge accomplished. You did not have this level of self-control over your bad habit in the past. You're finally at a turning point and able to breathe a bit easier. Be proud of yourself for accomplishing so much in such a short amount of time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Don't lie. Be honest about what you are feeling and things that make you angry. The moment you try to sugar coat your emotions, resentment and a bunch of other negative emotions creep in. You become distrusting and you may even act passively controlling. Toss all the negative energy aside by being out in the open and honest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.