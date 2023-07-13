Love Horoscope For July 14, During Venus Square Saturn

Your love horoscope for July 14, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology, during Venus square Saturn.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, July 14, 2023:

Aries

You yearned to hear sweet nothings from your partner, longing for that magical connection that goes beyond mere conversation. While it's wonderful to have an emotional bond and the ability to discuss various topics, what you truly desired was someone who could sweep you off your feet and transport your mind away from the burdens of life. It would be thrilling to know that your significant other possessed the power to captivate you with their words. You were ready and willing to surrender yourself completely, if only they could decipher your desires. Today, your signals may seem contradictory, making it difficult for you to be direct. However, perhaps they wouldn't even need to ask; they would simply understand your needs instinctively.

Taurus

You've harbored a deep desire to move in with your significant other, driven not by the practicality of splitting bills, but by a longing to share your life with someone on a long-term basis. Spending ample time together in each other's homes has only reinforced your belief that things could run seamlessly if you were snuggled up together every night under the same roof. However, it's disheartening to realize that your partner doesn't share the same sentiment. The two of you, once so harmonious, now find yourselves on diverging paths. The disconnect between your minds is palpable and disconcerting. Today, you've made up your mind to firmly express your desires and ask for what you want. It's possible that you might still receive a negative response, but at least you've initiated an open dialogue for future discussions.

Gemini

There's something crucial that has been weighing on your heart for a while now, something you've been hesitant to voice. It's a challenging situation, especially when you can sense that the other person isn't as enthusiastic about openly discussing the possibility of a future together. However, today, spurred by the courage inspired by Mercury in Leo, you feel compelled to address the issue head-on. It's important to keep your expectations realistic, as the moment may still feel uncertain and shaky. Nonetheless, expressing your desires can serve as a cathartic way to convey your frustrations and garner some attention to the emotions residing in your heart.

Cancer

Lately, you've been grappling with the financial strain of dating, realizing that you may not be able to sustain a relationship with a high-maintenance partner. Equality is important to you, and you know that your significant other values treating others fairly as well. You don't want to be perceived as enforcing specific gender roles in your relationship because that's not what either of you believes in. However, you've been shouldering the expenses every time you go out, and you've noticed that it's starting to take a toll on your romantic connection. Today, you've made up your mind to broach the topic of splitting expenses, even though it may not go smoothly given the current dynamics. Nonetheless, financial matters need to be discussed for the sake of the relationship's well-being.

Leo

Lately, your own needs, wants, and desires have been consuming your thoughts. You've allowed someone to walk all over you in matters of love, and you're exhausted from being treated like a doormat. It's one thing to support someone who requires assistance in certain areas of their life, but being available for them late into the night and waking up early in the morning has taken a toll on you. Today, you might choose to go silent and refrain from sending any text messages, giving yourself space to gather your thoughts about the entire situation. You question whether you are truly this person's partner or simply an emotional support system they rely on temporarily until they're in a better place. It's difficult to discern, but you're determined to figure it out.

Virgo

While you don't mind being a supportive listener, when you call someone you're interested in, you'd prefer to focus on discussing your potential future together rather than delving into their past with an ex. It appears that this person may be more fixated on their previous relationship than on building a connection with you. Communicating your understanding that their history holds significance while avoiding hurting their feelings can be challenging. Often, people tend to project their past experiences onto others, hoping for understanding. They may still be sensitive today regarding the entire situation. However, gently guiding the conversation towards newer topics and inviting them on a date to create new experiences could be a great way to initiate a fresh start. By focusing on the present and future, you can show that you value their individuality and the potential you share together.

Libra

Today's astrological alignment presents an opportunity to move past recent relationship conflicts. It's a chance to forgive and understand each other better. Remember that love involves experiencing a range of emotions, including disagreements. To work through these challenges, take a moment to breathe deeply, let go of ego, and be open to having healing conversations. Being vulnerable can lead to resolution. Practice empathy by genuinely listening to your partner's perspective. Nurturing love requires effort, even in times of conflict, as it offers an opportunity for personal and relational growth. By transcending the discord together, you can strengthen your bond and allow love to prevail with renewed resilience.

Scorpio

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, you are called to find strength within yourself. The pain of loss may linger, casting shadows on your path, but know that healing is possible. Embrace the grieving process, allowing yourself to feel and release the emotions that arise. Seek solace in supportive connections and self-care rituals. With time, wounds will gradually transform into wisdom and resilience. Remember, you are not defined by past circumstances. Embrace the present, step by step, and let love guide you towards a brighter future.

Sagittarius

You've wanted a baby for so long, and it seems like it may never happen. Your biological clock is ticking, and you desire to enjoy a little one soon. Allow yourself to grieve and release the sorrow of not knowing what the future will bring. Know that you are not defined by your ability to conceive. Seek solace in supportive communities, finding understanding souls who share similar experiences. Nurture self-compassion and practice self-care, for within your own love lies the power to heal. Explore alternative paths to parenthood, remaining open to the miracles that may unfold. Trust that your journey holds meaning and purpose, and that love's embrace extends beyond traditional definitions. In time, wounds will transform into resilience, and your spirit will rise, shining with newfound strength and acceptance.

Capricorn

There's a delicate balance between material desires and the responsibilities that come with family. It's natural to yearn for certain material possessions, yet frustration may arise when these goals seem out of reach due to familial obligations. Take heart, for love teaches us the art of compromise. Embrace open communication with loved ones, sharing your desires and concerns. Seek to find common ground and support from those closest to you. Remember that true abundance lies not only in material possessions but also in the love and connections nurtured within the family unit. By finding harmony between your desires and family demands, you can navigate this intricate dance with grace, discovering fulfillment in both realms.

Aquarius

It hurts to love someone who doesn't love you back in the same way. Though painful, this experience holds profound lessons and opportunities for growth. As you navigate the depths of your emotions, remember that love is a journey of both giving and receiving. Even if the affection you desire is not reciprocated, there is wisdom to be gained. Reflect on the qualities that drew you to this person, allowing them to deepen your understanding of your own heart's desires. Embrace self-love and nurture your own well-being, for in doing so, you attract love that aligns with your highest good. Trust that this experience serves as a catalyst for self-discovery, guiding you towards a love that truly fulfills and reciprocates.

Pisces

There's a beauty to friendship that you can't get in any other way. Friendship can help you to fill your heart with love and to even heal from feeling lonely. The beauty in friendship is the bliss of being in the company of someone who requires no demands for you to satisfy. Bask in the joy of a connection that allows you both to fully embrace life as it unfolds. Within the realm of friendship, you find solace, understanding, and shared laughter. It's a space where authenticity reigns, and expectations melt away. Cherish these moments of simplicity and freedom, for they offer a respite from the complexities of romantic relationships. Let your heart be open to the blessings of companionship, for in the presence of true friends, you discover the treasures of unconditional support and the purest forms of love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.