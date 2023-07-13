Horoscope For July 14, During Moon Square Saturn

On July 14, 2023, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Gemini, and the Sun is in Cancer. Here is what to expect during the Moon square Saturn, and how it impacts your zodiac sign's horoscope on Friday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, July 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's truly remarkable to see how far you've come in life. You've faced challenges and moments of doubt, but you've always managed to push yourself through. Sometimes, you may take your endless energy for granted, being the first fire sign of the zodiac and filled with optimism most of the time. However, today you'll find yourself grappling with internal struggles. The presence of the moon in Gemini urges you to think critically about a particular relationship in your life. You may ponder the long-term implications and whether all the pieces are aligning with your desired future. Should you consider changing your life path for the sake of love? That decision ultimately rests with you. However, for today, there may be more questions than answers, so it's important to set aside time to reflect and figure things out. Trust your instincts and take the necessary steps towards finding clarity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today's alignment of the moon in Gemini brings your attention to various financial matters that require your focus. It could involve signing a new contract or engaging in negotiations, as Gemini influences communication and paperwork. However, how you spend your day is ultimately up to you. What remains certain is that you'll be challenged to think differently and approach things from a fresh perspective. With the upcoming new moon on the 17th, you are standing at a turning point in your life. It's time to close the door on old habits and embrace a new chapter. Take a moment to reflect on the lessons you've learned over the years and identify the things you want to avoid repeating. Acknowledge your mistakes, as they can be valuable guides in your current journey. Embrace this opportunity for growth and forge ahead with newfound wisdom.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's important to remember that prioritizing your own needs and well-being doesn't make you selfish. When you make choices that others may disagree with, it can sometimes rub them the wrong way, but ultimately, their reactions are not your responsibility. Today, you're embarking on a journey of asserting yourself in a way you've long desired. It's likely that you'll face resistance from friends and family who struggle to understand your logic. However, logical thinking is your strong suit, and when faced with challenges, you may come across as confident or even a bit arrogant in order to establish firm boundaries. You no longer wish to be pushed around. Today marks the beginning of showing others your true strength and resilience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it's crucial for you to resist the urge to reach out to your ex. Setting firm boundaries and guardrails is essential to prevent yourself from stepping back into a path that you left behind for valid reasons. It may be tempting to believe that your personal growth and changes could make the relationship work, but it's important to remember that a successful relationship requires effort from both parties. Even if you're willing to put in most of the work due to your loving nature, it's not a healthy way to spend your life. Recall the saying, "If they wanted to, they would..." If they were the one who caused the issues, allow them to take the initiative and come to you. Focus on moving forward and creating a positive future rather than dwelling on a past that may not be in alignment with your best interests.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

While you value your independence, there are moments when you can feel a bit needy. Lately, you've been inclined to share your thoughts and feelings more openly than usual. With the moon activating your networking sector, why not channel this energy in a more productive way? Instead of indulging in TikToks or discussing the latest gossip, consider redirecting your focus towards professional platforms like LinkedIn. When was the last time you reached out to coworkers who follow your business page? Today presents a wonderful opportunity to reconnect and initiate conversations, thereby reestablishing valuable connections. It's important to nurture these relationships as you never know when you might need them in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, an awaited business opportunity may finally land on your desk. You might be thrilled to learn that a job interview went exceptionally well, and you're ready to accept the offer extended to you. This is a significant day for you, so don't let time pass without taking action. If you've been contemplating exploring new job opportunities or reaching out to friends for job referrals, now is the perfect time to do so. Even if you work as a freelancer, today presents an ideal opportunity to communicate your needs and desires to potential clients or collaborators. Embrace this moment and confidently express what you want.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Summer is here, and it's time for an adventure! You might be in need of a break to refresh your mind. Lately, you've been dedicating all your energy to work and family, but it feels like you're stretching yourself thin, and the monotony is starting to drive you crazy. It's important to recapture those special moments and create new memories that you can cherish by taking photos to display on your wall. While your finances may be tight due to unexpected expenses, it's still possible to enjoy some summertime fun with friends and family. Get creative and think outside the box. Consider options like a house swap or exploring local and simple activities. Remember, you won't know if your employer will give you time off unless you ask. So, what's stopping you? Take the initiative and get the ball rolling. Embrace the spirit of adventure and make the most of this summer season.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Breaking a promise is universally disliked, and when you entrust someone with a secret, you hope that they will guard it with utmost confidentiality. Unfortunately, friends can sometimes betray our trust, and not everyone is sensitive to our feelings. Just because you assumed they would understand the importance of the matter doesn't guarantee effective communication. It's a valuable lesson to learn. Moving forward, you will keep your secrets close to your heart. If you do choose to confide in someone you trust again, you will make it explicitly clear how crucial it is for them to respect your privacy. Moreover, if your intuition tells you that this particular friend may have loose lips, you will heed that instinct and refrain from divulging sensitive information altogether.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The connection you share with this person has always felt extraordinary. From the moment your eyes met, each day together has been filled with enchantment. Now, you're contemplating whether this relationship has the potential to progress to the next level. Part of you is tempted to ask directly, but you also fear jeopardizing what you have. Today, you might find yourself torn between being assertive and expressing your expectations and desires, and taking a more laid-back approach, waiting for them to reveal their feelings. With the moon in Gemini, it's likely that both of you are pondering the same question. Instead of forcing the issue, allow things to unfold naturally and see how they evolve. Trust the connection you share and have faith that the truth will reveal itself in due course.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There are multiple paths to achieving your goals. When you reach a point of frustration, realizing that your current approach yields no results, it's time to forge a new path and change the dynamic. And that's precisely where you find yourself right now. You understand that to reach your fitness goals, you must cease making excuses and simply take action. There may be a voice within you resisting, insisting that it's too difficult, and a part of you may even believe it. However, with determination and perseverance, you can make things happen. Don't give up just because you've faltered in the past. Start by removing all the junk food from your pantry, renew your commitment to yourself, and consider enlisting a friend as a workout buddy. This week, you're going to make significant strides towards your fitness aspirations.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's evident that you've been making a sincere effort to be romantic, but the truth is, ever since your last relationship, you've forgotten the true essence of romance. Your past experiences have left a lingering pain in your heart, making it challenging to fully embrace love. It's difficult not to constantly wonder what could have been, especially when you genuinely cared for the person from your past. However, there comes a point where you must let go and give yourself permission to move forward. As the saying goes, sometimes you have to "fake it till you make it" and live your life in the present moment. Allow yourself the opportunity to heal and rediscover what romance means to you, keeping an open mind to new possibilities along the way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The loneliness resulting from the lack of meaningful connections during the pandemic has been overwhelming. The restrictions may have eased, but your social life remains stagnant. Today, you've resolved to make a concerted effort to connect with at least one person in person over the weekend. You're willing to reach out to everyone in your phone contacts, checking in on how they're doing and if they're interested in getting together. Today, you wholeheartedly embrace the pursuit of friendship, recognizing that the effort and time invested will be worthwhile.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.