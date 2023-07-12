Horoscope For July 13, During Mercury In Leo

On July 13, 2023, Mercury is at a critical degree in the zodiac sign of Leo. Mercury in Leo is bold, brazen and a bit arrogant when at its worst; at its best, Mercury encourages forthright and honest communication. So today, if you have something important you need to get out in the open, don't be surprised if today's energy pushes you to speak without fear. Roars!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, another important aspect for you is honesty. The moment you discover someone has been dishonest with you, red flags wave high, and walls rise beyond reach. Today, as you delve into the depths of a relationship, you may realize a seed of distrust has taken root in your heart. Although you may not feel inclined to uncover the exact cause of these emotions, you are aware that there's a reason for your recent withdrawal from a partner or business alliance. Today, you might decide not to fix a problem where you're the sole bearer of its weight but instead begin planning to forge new relationships and free yourself from dependence on this connection entirely.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it's time to discuss the future. There are matters within your home that you have been neglecting, and now it's crucial to give them the attention they deserve. Perhaps there are repairs that urgently need your focus, and you may have been too occupied to address them. Alternatively, you might be contemplating selling your home and need to have a conversation with your spouse to determine the necessary steps for relocating. Regardless, today will revolve around deep contemplation regarding your home and family life. When your thoughts turn to the concept of home and family, they tend to consume your mental energy. Ensure you allocate some time for relaxation at the end of the day to prevent burnout during the week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Compromises are not always easy, but when you genuinely care for someone, you're willing to go the extra mile for that person. Naturally, you hope for reciprocity, for them to show the same willingness towards you. However, recently, it appears that the relationship has become imbalanced, with one side carrying most of the weight. It's time for you to assert yourself and stand your ground. While it can be challenging to confront a difficult person, you may still want to test the waters and observe how things unfold. Of course, there is a risk that your decision might have unfavorable consequences. Therefore, pay close attention to body language and gauge the situation before deciding which direction to take.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money is a challenging subject for everyone, and naturally, you desire control over your finances. You dislike others dictating what you should do, and you prefer not to dictate to others as well. However, today you have made the decision to exert greater control over your spending. While it can be difficult to resist purchasing things on impulse, it's beneficial to establish a budget. Not only will you gain a sense of satisfaction by seeing your overall financial situation improve and gradually paying off debts, but you will also cultivate a greater sense of confidence about the future. And that, undoubtedly, is a positive development.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Self-esteem is of great importance. It's time for you to contemplate your future and determine what you truly desire in life. You have allowed others to dictate your decisions, and in a way, it resembles a form of mind control. However, the only person you can hold responsible for letting someone influence you in this manner is yourself. It's a bitter pill to swallow, but you have the capacity to do it. Once you identify the root of the issue, acknowledge that you have the power to take action and rectify the problem. You can turn the situation around and reclaim control over your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's little sense in dwelling on the past. At times, people become fixated on the notion that the past was superior to the present, and it consumes their thoughts and conversations. While it's wonderful to cherish the moments of glory from your history, wouldn't you also want something positive to anticipate in the future? Today, it's crucial for you to engage in reflection, but not to remain trapped in a prolonged gaze at what once was. In fact, fixating on the past can be detrimental and cause harm to yourself. Instead, strive to strike a balance between appreciating the past and cultivating a hopeful mindset for the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You make decisions with the expectation of achieving a desired outcome from a specific person. While you may not perceive this as manipulative behavior, it stems from a place that is not authentic to your true self. Instead, you find yourself seeking reactions or responses from others based on what you say and do. To obtain what you truly desire, it is important to be honest and open, expressing your intentions clearly. Don't worry about others' opinions or the possibility of rejection. Rejection can actually be one of the most beneficial experiences, as it reveals where you truly stand and enables you to close certain doors and move forward. Conversely, if you are not rejected, it signifies an opportunity for personal growth and allows for greater peace within yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're feeling content with how things have been progressing recently. Your plans are in place, and you're diligently following your intended path step by step. However, deep within your heart, there's a sense of emptiness that lingers. Perhaps you haven't been spending enough time with friends, or you're devoting excessive energy to your work. True success comes from the accumulation of small achievements, one brick at a time. It may appear that you need to reach a specific destination in order to find fulfillment, but rushing and pushing yourself too hard can impede your growth. Moreover, it prevents you from savoring the present journey you're currently undertaking. Remember to find a balance between your goals and enjoying the process along the way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Trust is indeed invaluable. It's a wonderful feeling when someone genuinely trusts you. People are gradually opening up to you, allowing you to establish lasting relationships. Today, you may seek support from your friendships to navigate a difficult situation and find positivity amidst adversity. Whether it's a divorce, a relocation, a job change, or any challenging circumstance, it's reassuring to have friends or family who can be there for you during these pivotal moments in your life when you need them the most.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are craving change. You've been stuck in the same routine for a considerable period of time, and although nothing is necessarily "wrong," you feel the need for a new challenge. Deep down, you sense that you are destined for greater things. It's not about competing against anyone specific, but rather about becoming the best version of yourself. Today is the day to set new goals and push yourself further. Your mind may resist and laziness might try to take hold, as you have grown comfortable with your current level of comfort. However, once you set your mind to achieving these goals, you have the capability to overcome any obstacles and accomplish them. Trust in your ability to embrace change and strive for personal growth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Everything begins with the question "why." Today, you feel prepared to ask the tough questions regarding your life and future. There are many things you may not know or comprehend, and as you delve deeper into introspection, you may discover that more questions emerge. This is a sign of growth and moving towards a new path. You are expanding beyond your current understanding and awareness, which is an essential part of the journey we call life. Embrace the process of stretching yourself and seeking answers, for it is through questioning that we gain wisdom and evolve.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life begins when you make a decision to start living in the moment. Pisces, seize the opportunity to improve your life. Tap into your intuitive nature and envision the possibilities that lie ahead. Seek clarity on your dreams and goals, embracing change and stepping beyond your comfort zone. Nurture supportive relationships and prioritize self-care. Stay true to your authentic self, honoring your values. With focus and determination, create a future filled with fulfillment and happiness. Embrace the journey and make your life extraordinary.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.