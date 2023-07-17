July 18 Horoscopes Are 'Best' For 3 Zodiac Signs, During The North Node In Aries

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 18, during the Nodes in Aries and Libra. The energy is heightened today with North Node in Aries and South Node in Libra. Over the next few days to weeks, circumstances will trigger you and make you choose between advocating for yourself or the group. It's not black or white, though. So be extra careful.

For some of you, today will be a day of reckoning. You probably already knew it was coming. Whether this is a good surprise or bad depends on your intuition. For many of you, new and surprising opportunities are coming your way. For others, the blindfold will be stripped from your eyes about certain people in your life or workplace. You will have to trust yourself as you move forward.

Moon in Leo opposite Pluto in Capricorn can make you more aggressive than usual today. Take a few deep, cleansing breaths if you need to ground yourself. It's still the beginning of the week. What you do now will determine how the rest of the week will go for you. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 18, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 18:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, have you ever been so happy that it unexpectedly triggered a panic attack? Some of you may experience that today. You are moving towards a bright future with more stability. It's all because of your hard work and dedication. North Node in Aries (which forms a square aspect with Capricorn) will suddenly remind you today of where you have come from and the hardships you have endured. Chiron in Aries will add to this. You will be fine if you look at the past and learn the necessary lessons. Don't let the Moon in Leo make you too proud and brush off the past as inconsequential.

Jupiter in Taurus and Ceres in Libra are in your corner today. That's an odd combination on most days. Today, you will feel disjointed people who don't see eye to eye are finding common ground with each other because of you and your stances in life. This can feel like an unexpected responsibility, but it's not really a responsibility. It's more about you increasing your circle of influence. Just make sure not to take on other people's problems on your plate!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today will be an odd sort of day for you. You will feel self-assured and patient with Jupiter in Taurus and Uranus mixed. The fact that North Node has finally moved on from Taurus to Aries will create anxiety inside you, which may dampen your mood. This, too, shall pass. You will feel bright and joy once again in a few more days. You are on the best horoscopes list because, despite this subconscious sadness, you will feel strong and sure of yourself.

Uranus sextile Sun is the driving force for you today. You won't be overly cautious. Neither will you move too fast and quickly. This enables you to strike the right pace in all aspects of life, especially your career. Some of you may devise a game plan to solve a problem you have been facing lately. You will know that it will take a few days to weeks for everything to resolve despite the plan of action.

Exercising and strolling in nature will be highly beneficial for you today. If you have an essential oil diffuser at home, use it to create a peaceful ambiance later tonight. Some of you may have prophetic dreams because of this.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you will either have an incredibly productive day today or waste the entire day not knowing what to do. It's all because the universe gives you a free pass today and a blank slate. Thankfully, you are reading this horoscope now to prepare yourself. As long as you know your top priorities in life, you can choose what to focus on as the day progresses.

With South Node in Libra, some things you do now may feel contrary to what the world is doing now. Even in your sphere, you may encounter circumstances that force you to let go of bad habits and incorporate new ones. Take it in stride. It's leading to something positive.

Today will be good if you are in a relationship or looking for love. Just make sure not to go too fast or too slow. If someone is unwilling to respect your boundaries on the small things, they will be even more unlikely to do so for the big ones. So watch out!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.