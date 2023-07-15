3 Zodiac Signs Can't Get A Date On July 16, During The Cancer Moon

Can't get a date? That's hilarious. Who are we talking about here, because it's certainly not me ... right? Right? That's the attitude of many of us today, July 16, 2023, as we stare in disbelief at the rejections that are clearly made for us. What we're looking at here for the cause of all this reject is the good ol' Cancer Moon.

While we might not automatically associate this transit with not being able to get a date, what's going on is that the Cancer Moon makes us a little too specific in our desires, and while that might not be a bad thing, it's enough to send certain other people flying. Meaning: we ask too much and we scare people away. It's that simple. And the Cancer Moon is a strong and influential transit, too; it's going to 'get' three zodiac signs with a vengeance.

It might almost feel as though we're being taught a lesson today. Perhaps this is the day we learn to accept more and desire less, or maybe this is where we get humbled. During the Cancer Moon on July 16, 2023, we're not going to get the rousing applause from potential suitors, in fact, we may even be laughed at — a thing NOBODY wants. I mean, it's bad enough that we're not going to get a date today, but to be made fun of for our efforts, too? Oh, that's cruel.

So, who's up for a large portion of humble pie today? Better to be accepting of this slice than not, as it's coming anyway. See, the thing is, the ones who will be rejected today are the ones with the biggest and most confident egos, and that's why the Cancer Moon is not going to let us out of the gate. Might be time to brush up on some of those skills; need to get our 'charm game' back in working order. Who's in on this one?

Three zodiac signs can't get a date on July 16:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What, me, no date? Ha, that's impossible, right Aries? The idea of someone NOT wanting to date you makes you automatically know they are in the wrong. So, what is wrong with them, then? Well, what's wrong with them is the timing; it's simply off, and on July 16, 2023, during the Cancer Moon, you can rely on things not working out in your favor.

You believe that you are irresistible, and that doesn't discount the many neurotic moments you've had it's just that you've risen above those moments and now you see yourself as totally dateable. So, why then? Why are you the one who isn't getting anywhere today when it comes to getting together with someone? Should you be everyone's number one choice? Well, the truth is, you may just be the greatest delight knowing to humankind, but on this day, during the Cancer Moon, you'll be sitting it out. Deal with it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Oh now, something must be wrong here. Leo, unable to get a date? Oh, that's rich. And yet, it's real, Leo. You have been chosen by nobody today, and that's going to sting. During the Cancer Moon, people are more interested in their own problems and fears and the idea of going out with you might be a little too much for them to deal with.

On July 16, 2023, you'll be ripe and ready to go; you feel like you look good and you certainly do feel amazing. You are your own ultimate lover, and you can't see how anyone who is sane could possible NOT see this. Still, the cosmos has a way of humbling even the most GORGEOUS people, and while you may be one of those folks, there's always room for humble pie. No dates for you! Go, work on your finances or something.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The idea of you not being able to get a date today, July 16, 2023, only makes you feel as though nobody deserves you. You have a way of deflecting rejection and making it 'their' fault. During the Cancer Moon, you'll very much want to go out on a date, and when you see that nobody out there thinks as highly of you as you do, you'll be taken aback but that kind of shock will instantly be transformed into 'their' problem.

You feel as though you are so rare, so special, that perhaps the idea that nobody wants to date you is a compliment; you've intimidated the entire world with your magical specialness. Right? Look at it this way, Sagittarius; sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. It's OK to admit to defeat, although your nature will never allow you to do so.

