3 Specific Zodiac Signs Can't Commit On July 16, During Moon Sextile Jupiter

Three zodiac signs can't commit on July 16. As much as we might want to show someone in our lives that we are there for them, there's also a part of us that simply can't sign on the dotted line, so to speak. This means that while we believe that commitment is cool and all, we just can't get ourselves to do it. We believe more in the idea of thinking it's cool and less in the actual doing of it. This is very common during Jupiter transits and on July 16, 2023, we have Moon sextile Jupiter to help us understand ourselves better when it comes to the topic of relationships and commitment. Just...not happening today. And for three zodiac signs, when that gate does down, it stays down...for a while, at least.

Commitment, for these three zodiac signs seems like an imprisonment, and it's not because the idea of being with someone special is torture or anything that extreme; it's more along the lines of personal choices. It's not the person we want to avoid, but the idea of doing something that isn't natural to us, and commitment, for some people, isn't a natural state of being. It feels forced, and in love when things are forced, the chances of erosion are great. We don't want to commit for that reason alone. We don't want to blow it.

However, being understood for this logic isn't going to be easy. It's going to be hard to convince the person we are in a relationship with that we're all with them, but that we just don't want to call it exclusive, or anything with a defining label. We just want to know that we're still autonomous and free, and shouldn't that be OK? Yes, it should. We can't commit because Moon sextile Jupiter brings out the freedom-lover in these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs can't commit on July 16:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The one reason why you feel you can't commit to the person you love and are in a relationship with right now is because of what the past has taught you about commitment. To you, it's just a set up for heartbreak and disappointment. You've been there and done that and you're not sure if you want to go down that road again. On July 16, 2023, you will experience this all the more due to the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, which keeps you clearheaded on topics such as relationship and commitment.

You aren't here to hurt anybody, in fact, you refuse to, and you feel that at this point in your life, the lessons have shown you that to NOT commit is the better option. Your choice is supported all the way by the strong force of Moon sextile Jupiter.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Commitment has never really been your thing, but that doesn't mean you necessarily put it down. You like the idea...for other people but you feel that you're not commitment material, unless of course you find yourself a partner who feels the same. You like things laid out on the table; you want to know what you're getting into but if the person you're with has 'big' ideas for the future, you get intimidated, and on July 16, 2023, you may catch wind of this idea floating around in the breeze.

What's going to happen is that your spidey senses may be ignited thanks to Moon sextile Jupiter, and your feeling for commitment and your distaste for it may have to come forth and be spoken about. You are not someone who does things you don't want to do. You cannot be forced into any situation, so commitment is not a part of your 'romantic' plan.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are fully committed to being a great lover, a nice person and an awesome friend; what you are definitely not into is signing on for a lifetime commitment with one person. During the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, on July 16, 2023, you will notice that the person you are with is starting to hint at the idea of taking this relationship to the next level.

And 'the next level' is exactly the place you dread going to, because it means the end of your freedom. It's not that you have to have multiple lovers — you don't, but you want to know that, just in case you do, you can live your life according to your will and not someone else's rules for you. You can easily exist without commitment for a very long time, and you wish that people would just not ask for 'that' much when it comes to love and relationships.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.