3 Zodiac Signs May Go Through Hard Times On July 16

July 16, 2023, brings three zodiac signs a series of tough events that may show that we've asked for too much. When we ask for too much, and that need is unsatisfied, we feel the brunt of disappointment, and during today's transit, Moon trine Saturn, it is that which will bring us down. Our intentions today are stellar; we are certainly reaching for the sky.

We are made of pure, golden inspiration and believe nothing can stop us, and why would anything even try? We believe in ourselves, and while that is a wonderful thing, what makes today feel so unsatisfying lies in the idea of having great intentions that end up going nowhere. That's how Moon trine Saturn works in our lives, especially in the lives of three zodiac signs, on July 16, 2023.

So, of these three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes mentioned, we can look forward to bracing ourselves as our plans fall through individually. It's OK. We can't sweat the small stuff. The power we use to become determined can easily be channeled into patience. Still, we must acknowledge it first, meaning we must understand that if our plans don't work out today, it's 'just another day.' that could potentially be the most healing mantra of the day: It's just another day. We'll live.

July 16 is reserved for the humbling of egos and the knowledge that life doesn't always give us what we want just because we're 'good people.' We can just as easily take today's wilted energy and bring it back to level 100 tomorrow. We must be resilient and let any troubling matters roll off our backs. We can do this. Maybe not today, but there's always tomorrow.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 16:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Moon trine Saturn may have you ready, willing and able, but the 'able' part may not be totally up to you, and that's what's going to put you off on this day, July 16, 2023. You might have overestimated your timing on this one, Cancer, meaning whatever it is that you thought was going to happen may not be set for today, 'destiny-wise.'

That has to be OK, though; you can't let a little rescheduling do you in. You must be strong enough to use the energy with Moon trine Saturn to your advantage. Yes, this energy gives you the impression that you can achieve it ALL today, but it also trips you up and shows you that you must pace yourself. Today will bring great lessons in patience ... and you will realize the benefit of this by day's end.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

With Moon trine Saturn in the sky, you'll feel that you are being restricted and will feel very unfair to you. You don't understand why you are prohibited from moving forward, but there's a reality at play here, showing you that, like everyone else here, you must wait your turn. That's not what you had in mind on July 16, 2023.

And when you, Virgo, decide you do not deserve to be put into a category where you must wait, you become ornery and unlikeable. What happens with you is that you will more than likely become very caustic and bratty because you don't care how you 'come across.' You're not doing it to be coy, but you are seriously disappointed in the timing of today. You don't want to be put in the corner! This was supposed to be 'your day.'

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What burns you today is that you had this day scheduled as 'the day' when you get things done and out of the way. So, on July 16, 2023, when things don't exactly go your way, you see this as more work for the future, which is what you didn't want to have to anticipate. What you're working with today is the transit of Moon trine Saturn, which reminds you of your limitations, a thing you don't want to be reminded of today.

You see yourself as a go-getter, a person of wild determination and that's truly wonderful. However, it doesn't necessarily get you where you want today. It's OK, and you'll deal with it, but your best attitude would be acceptance and flow. If you let this bounce off of you, you'll be stronger for round two, which may come later this week. Hang tough, Pisces. You'll get another chance to succeed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.