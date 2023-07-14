How 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On July 15, During Moon Sextile Venus

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 15, during the Moon sextile Venus. In a way, we wait around for days like this one, because one July 15, 2023, we have the blissful and loving transit of Moon sextile Venus, which is so good for those of us who want to 'cross that threshold' and move on to new horizons with the person we are in a romantic relationship. Let's just put it this way: today we will 'dare to go there,' whatever that means to you, personally. And if you are one of the three zodiac signs that really takes well to a transit like Moon sextile Venus, then know that today is going to bring about incredible satisfaction. No complaints!

One of the variables here is the idea of relaxation. So, if Moon sextile Venus delivers to us the idea that we can actually relax and trust in our partner, then we might be able to experience something we've never had before, in all the right ways. This suggests that for these three zodiac signs, we might have been pretty uptight in the past, especially the recent past. We want to break free of our inhibitions, and yet, it's been so hard and we've been so hesitant to just let our hair down, so to speak. Today we get that opportunity to understand that trying new things is what's going to give us a rich, experience-filled life, and that that's what we really want.

We're also looking at how Moon sextile Venus makes us want to be social, to get together with friends and family. This is the day where lovers decide to introduce their family, and while the thought of it might feel like an ice-pick in the heart, we will see that it's way too warm and inviting out there to think that anything could stay frozen. We are open and social today, and when we have our partners by our side, we are courageous and willing to try new things...like meet someone's mom. YIKES! Bravery, zodiac signs ... bravery!

Love horoscopes are luckiest in love on July 15:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to bravery, you always take the cake, and on this day, July 15, you'll feel like it's time to take that chance, and by that, it's meant that today is the day that you introduce your partner-to-be to your parents or family. While that has always terrified you, as you know what your parents are like, you figure that it's now or never, so why not?

During Moon sextile Venus, the atmosphere for love and cordiality is set on super-positive, so between you and this other person, your attitudes match; you want to take it to the next stage in the relationship, and it only seems natural to start to include family members. You are big on family and while family-related matters haven't always worked out for you, you never take no for an answer, and during Moon sextile Venus, you will make 'family matters' work for you, and for your new partner.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Homebody that you are, you'll enjoy today from the comfort of the place you love best with your romantic partner. It's as good a time as any to take things down a notch, and during Moon sextile Venus on July 15, you and your person will feel at ease around each other so much so that it will be pleasantly noticeable. As you start to realize that this is practically blissful, you feel happier and happier; this cements in your heart that idea that you have finally found the right person for you.

You aren't always sure of this, Cancer, but today brings you little signs that let you feel as though this is someone who really gets you. It's what they do around the house that really melts your heart. Ah, the simple things; seems like that's what you've wanted all along, and on July 15, you'll get a taste of what it's like. Good for you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you're going to receive today is going to shock you. What's happening is that on July 15, during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you will be welcomed into your partner's family, and while family is usually something you want to run like hell away from, you'll see something extraordinary happen today: you like these people.

Holy huh? Wow, that was something you didn't expect, but that's the kind of zinger that comes along with Moon sextile Venus when it hits Sagittarius. For the first time in your life, you will feel comfortable around strangers, as you realize they won't be strangers for long. Your romantic partner has you covered; they wouldn't steer you wrong. You may finally get to know what it's like to experience the love of family. How nice for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.