Which 4 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships This Week

During July 17 - 23, 2023, we're going to see the end of many romantic relationships, and for the four zodiac signs who fall out of love, that is because these couplings are simply not meant to stand the test of time.

We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be perfect people who get together and have perfect relationships, and yet, very few of us get to rank supreme when it comes to longevity and happiness. This week brings news for four zodiac signs who may or may not see this coming. However, this is very much the week where many recognize that love no longer exists and that the possibility of ending the relationship does.

We've got a lot of opposing transits coming at us this week, not to mention the power thrust of Leo season at our backs. Leo is fabulous for healing and positive growth, but in our case, it's all about getting to where we can accept that what we have now must end to get to that brilliant 'land of hope.' It's hard to jump right into 'happy, peppy and bursting with love' when we have the Moon opposite Pluto, Moon opposite Saturn and the Sun opposite Pluto in one week. We will confront our demons. Yes, they will be as ugly as we assumed. This week has us ending our relationships because we see what's wrong with 'the other person' and what's wrong with us.

We need change desperately, and change comes to us like a refining fire. It will burn us clean ... but we must leap into the flames to reach the next stage. This week may be tough for these three zodiac signs, as there will be a lot of pressure on us to end things once and for all. Harsh but necessary.

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships this week:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You will have to confront something this week that you've been avoiding for a while now, Libra, and that revolves around the idea that you are not happy with your romance. In fact, 'romance' is the last thing you'd call it. Just the idea of THAT alone makes you sad, and while you can handle being sad, you cannot handle the idea of being sad forever and without meaning, so it will be this week that you have that confrontation with your partner.

And ... you will end it. That doesn't make you kick your heels up, smiling. It makes you feel bad, but you know this is a hurdle you must overcome, or you will rot. You know yourself to be a much happier person underneath it all, but if you're to release that happy person within, then you must unearth yourself from the relationship you are presently in. It's sad and scary, but it's something you must tend to this week, July 17 - 23.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Once again, you feel like you're about to take on the role of 'the bad guy' in your romance, and it's simply because you know, deep in your heart, that it will be up to you to put this thing out of its misery. Yes, that's right, your relationship just didn't turn out to be what anyone wanted, and while you know your partner feels the same way, they are less inclined to be the one who ends it, so that means ... it's up to good ol' Scorpio to do the dirty work.

You don't want to be 'that person,' but if you're not, things stay the same, and that's a bleak prospect. Neither of you wants to watch the end of this effort, but both of you feel that it's better to get it done and over with. This is 'that' week, my friend. Do what needs to be done.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Not again. What's your feeling this week, July 17 - 23? It's happening again, meaning it's time to break up another relationship. You're starting to get used to this kind of sadness, yet it doesn't feel as harsh as it did the last time. Perhaps you're just growing older and becoming jaded, or maybe you know yourself too well and have finally come to where you value your time and don't want to spend it, hoping things will change.

Your love life is not what you want it to be, and the quicker you remove yourself from this condition, the better. You may even be craving the single life, as you simply need time to think ... on your own, without the input of a partner who may not value you and must as you value yourself. It's OK. You need to end this; even though it will be difficult, you'll get the job done. Hang tight, Sag.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

July 17 - 23, have you feeling like you've been riding on the worst emotional roller coaster, and honestly, you can't take it anymore? You must break up with the person you're with because you've realized this isn't improving. It seems rapidly declining, and you don't even love them anymore. You're not in love, nor are you attached to extending the pain of pretending, so you know in your heart that this is the week where it all goes bye-bye. It's time. You know it, they know it, and now the situation where you break up and end this once and for all is a time slot waiting for you to walk into. Take that first step, Pisces. Do what must be done.

