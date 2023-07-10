Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, July 11

Here is today's tarot horoscope for July 11, for every zodiac sign in astrology during the Taurus Moon and the Sun in Cancer.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Karma is not always a bad thing, Aries. You try to live your life being the best person you possibly can each day. But you will admit that the idea of karma catching up with you can send shivers down your spine. So today, when luck comes to you, you may feel like an imposter who does not deserve what you're given. You might think that someone is going to find out you're an imposter and tell the world. The truth is that you've earned this reward, and even though you are still struggling to believe in yourself, this goodness is meant for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It would be nice if someone noticed that you have been withdrawing a bit lately. In the past, you always put your heart and soul into your relationships, but now you feel like you're not receiving the same energy in return. The constant role of being the sole giver has left you exhausted. Therefore, today you have made the choice to distance yourself from the world. You won't be as quick to respond to text messages or put as much effort into expressing your care for others. You have come to the realization that if people truly want you in their lives, they need to demonstrate it to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You've replayed in your mind countless times how this temptation would unfold. You believe that if you were to give in, nobody would notice. You convince yourself that you have everything under control. Even breaking a promise to someone wouldn't be detected if you were clever enough. However, deep down, your conscience is aware. You can sense that you would be betraying yourself, knowing that a small amount of willpower could have made a significant difference. Today, resist the temptation. You understand that you are capable of rising above it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You keep asking your higher power to grant you the relationship you desire. You feel a sense of sadness, believing that life was better when you were with your ex. You wonder if they miss you too, but sending text messages day after day, only to be left on read, leaves you feeling helpless. It's not easy to accept that no matter how much you intend or will the universe to bring you the love you believe you deserve, it may still seem impossible. However, it's better to face the truth of the situation and move on. As one door closes, watch out for another one to open.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You've reached a point where you no longer rely on others to make your dreams come true. Patiently, you have awaited someone in your life to fulfill their promises, but if there is to be a hero today, it will be you. You're prepared to step up and prioritize your own well-being. The struggle lies in overcoming your own apathy, as you've grown too comfortable with the status quo. Despite the mental resistance urging you to maintain the current state, you are determined to battle against laziness and take the necessary steps to create the life you truly desire. You no longer require anyone's permission to pursue your dreams.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

To be honest, you saw this problem coming well in advance. You could have predicted the entire situation and everyone's reactions. Now, as you watch people act surprised, you feel a sense of guilt for not speaking up louder. But the truth is, people make their own choices, and no matter how much you try to stop them, they sometimes need to learn the hard way. You wish things went differently, but unfortunately, you could not control the decisions of others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trusting your intuition is smart, but sometimes intuition can be unreliable. Your intuition's accuracy is strongly influenced by your emotional and mental well-being. When you're stressed and surrounded by unsupportive individuals who block your goals, it can cloud your judgment. Therefore, today presents an ideal opportunity for a brief self-assessment. Take a moment to reflect on your current situation and ensure that your lifestyle is conducive to clear thinking and decision-making.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't let other people make decisions for you; make your own choices. While seeking advice and valuing the input of others based on their experiences is valuable, it remains essential to ultimately make your own choices. At the end of the day, you are the one who must live with the consequences of your decisions. Allowing someone else to dictate your path is not only unwise but can also leave you feeling a lack of control over your own life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You've been so patient giving someone too many chances but they keep going back to their old ways. Now, you feel a sense of disappointment and frustration. Your frustration is primarily directed towards yourself, recognizing that without personal investment, there is little motivation for the person to change. Today, you find yourself back at square one, having gained wisdom from this experience. However, you have become more cautious, less inclined to act foolishly and waste both your time and that of others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Why be so hard on yourself? You are fully aware of the abundant talent and skills you possess. It can be disheartening when others fail to recognize the dedication and effort you invest in your job, perhaps even assuming that you are easily replaceable. However, you are intimately acquainted with the level of commitment required to excel in your field. Therefore, when faced with cold shoulders and a disregard for your significance at work, remind yourself that you do matter. If your efforts are not appreciated in your current environment, remember that you always have the option to seek opportunities elsewhere, where your worth will be recognized and valued.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

With friends like that, who needs enemies? You possess an innate ability to detect when someone is not being genuine with you. Therefore, when your partner discusses a coworker who is exhibiting shady behavior, your intuition kicks in. You may feel compelled to caution your significant other against placing too much trust in this individual. You don't want to come across as unsupportive or paranoid, but the situation triggers a sense of unease within you. You won't feel at peace until you can ensure that there are no ulterior motives at play.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

A little caffeine can work wonders today, providing a much-needed boost. There's a substantial workload ahead, and time feels scarce. However, don't let the day overwhelm you. Take each moment as it comes, tackling one step at a time. Everyone experiences challenging moments when energy is low but demands are high. Instead of internalizing frustrations, reach out and call a friend who genuinely cares. Connecting with a supportive companion can help alleviate stress and provide a renewed sense of motivation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.