Horoscope For July 11, During The Moon Conjunct Uranus

We can make our plans and then life shows up to show us a different way. Expecting the unexpected is a theme for today's horoscope on July 11, 2023. Here's how, by zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You don't have a lazy bone in your entire body, so when people tell you that you need to rest, a part of you has no idea what they truly mean. Rest is for the lazy, or so you believe. You have things that need to be done and places you want to go. Resting feels like delaying your gratification. Today, your intention is to double down on the hard work that lies ahead of you. In fact, friends who attempt to persuade you to do less seem to become obstacles in your path. While there's nothing inherently wrong with taking a break occasionally, you don't currently share that mindset. If you consistently send them to voicemail, they will eventually get the message.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have worked tirelessly to attain the good things in life. Now, all you desire is to sit back and relish in them. Today, you feel a stronger connection to the present and the opportunities it holds. There is a part of you that has neglected self-care for far too long, and your heart acknowledges that this is detrimental not only to yourself but also to others. Being the sacrificial lamb who provides for others is one thing, but what value does your life hold if you are unhappy? Today, you make a decision. Instead of putting on a fake smile and pretending everything is okay, you will take action to genuinely make everything okay, ensuring that your smile reflects true contentment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You didn't anticipate things unfolding the way they did, but upon reflecting on the details, you can now identify where everything went awry. It's challenging when you realize that you cannot turn back time to mend a problem that arose with a friend. However, you can make an effort to be the bigger person and initiate a conversation to address the issues. Surprisingly, a sudden shift in your dynamic may actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Sometimes, friendships go through tough times, but you emerge on the other side stronger than ever before, equipped to support each other because you have learned to endure the trials of life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You just knew that this would be a remarkable friendship. Right from the moment you met, there was an undeniable spark, as if you and the other person had crossed paths in some other existence. While you may not necessarily believe in past life connections or soulmates, the magical energy shared between the two of you is undeniable. You are eager to explore where this friendship could potentially lead, whether it be for a divine purpose or simply to learn a valuable life lesson. Today is indeed a special day, something you have been anticipating. In fact, a connection as extraordinary as this hasn't occurred in your life for quite some time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You didn't enter this career solely for the sake of a paycheck. What you desired was a sense of life purpose and a meaningful mission. You longed for something greater than yourself to believe in. However, as you find yourself navigating each day, wondering how to make your earnings stretch, your perspective on the future has begun to shift. While you still prioritize long-term happiness and avoid any choices that may lead to dissatisfaction, you recognize the importance of implementing small changes to alleviate the current stress you are experiencing. Nonetheless, it is crucial to have a Plan B in place as a precautionary measure.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You dislike dismissing offers of help without careful consideration of whether you truly need it. However, when someone offers their time and energy, you tend to hesitate. One part of you fears being let down, while another part worries about becoming a burden to others. Past disappointments have left you wary, as you do not wish to experience further pain. Nevertheless, today, you may choose to explore where things could lead with this friend who expresses a desire to support you. Feeling completely at ease might be challenging, but it could be worth giving it a try for this particular occasion.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's painful to discover that people have been discussing your private life. You're unsure how they obtained the information, and you question whether you may have shared something specific on social media. Regardless of how the rumors started, your preference is to shift away from the topic. You hope that people will forget and move on to new subjects. That's why it's wiser for you to avoid adding fuel to the fire and instead allow it to naturally fade away. Over time, as your life becomes less intriguing to others, they will move on to more engaging matters.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're experiencing the sensation of falling in love. It's a revelation that your heart isn't as frozen in time as you once believed. You've encountered someone who is aiding you in letting go of thoughts and feelings that you previously believed were indispensable. Uncertainty surrounds the future of this relationship, and you question whether it may be a passing infatuation. However, something deep within you is awakening, bringing about an unexpected change that is both embraced and invigorating.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a wonderful feeling when things effortlessly align and fall into place. Today, you don't have to make an extra effort as life seems to be unfolding smoothly for you. It may even be unsettling to witness how well everything is going. There might be a part of you that anticipates a sudden setback or a realization that you should have remained vigilant. However, today is one of those rare days where you can relax and have faith that everything will unfold precisely as it's meant to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's incredibly romantic when someone takes the initiative and demonstrates their ability to lead in a relationship. Despite your preference for being in control at work, there is something genuinely endearing about reaching the end of the day and finding that someone else has taken charge, meticulously planning every detail so that you don't have to worry about a thing. Being cared for in this manner holds great significance to you, and it deeply touches you that someone has invested the time and effort to relieve you of the stress associated with creating a wonderful evening. In fact, you appreciate it so much that you are willing to convey to this person that they can take on the role of initiator for creating sweet memories whenever they desire.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It is a comforting feeling to return home after a long trip. You may have allowed your personal space to be neglected in pursuit of adventurous experiences, but now it is time to settle back into your familiar surroundings. While exploring the world and embracing an influencer lifestyle can be enjoyable, there is a distinct joy in being able to unwind in the comfort of your own personal space. It brings pure bliss to have downtime and the opportunity to fully embrace your personal sanctuary.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a wonderful experience when conversations flow effortlessly, with no one struggling to express themselves. Today, your intention is to take on the role of a good listener. You genuinely enjoy when people confide in you, and it's fascinating how even those who meet you for the first time feel comfortable sharing their stories. Today presents an opportunity for you to be the rock, providing a supportive shoulder for others to lean on. Your inner strength not only facilitates meaningful conversations but also cultivates a deep sense of trust between you and those you interact with.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.