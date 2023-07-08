Horoscope For July 9, During Mercury Trine Neptune

Life feels a bit confusing today, and it impacts each zodiac sign's horoscope for July 9, 2023, thanks to Mercury trine Neptune.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, July 09, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes you just know, Aries. Today you have a hunch you need to follow. You have learned from experience to listen to your inner voice because when you have ignored it, you regretted not taking action. That voice is there to guide you and to protect you. When you get a flash of insight and intuition, there's a reason: to help you to find the fate meant for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have nothing to lose. When you try to do something you've never done before it can seem like you're just wasting time, but you're not. Trying something out for the first time is a chance to grow in a new way. You won't know what you lack if you never reach outside of your comfort zone. You don't want to play it safe every day of your life; risk helps you to gain a new perspective.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Consider this a lesson learned. You gave someone a chance, and even though everyone else told you not to do it, your heart felt differently. Turns out that your friends were right after all, but admit it, you don't regret anything. You learned from this adventure, and even though things didn't work out the way you had planned or hoped, you're a better person as a result.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have to uphold your values, Cancer. Friends will try to get you to do things that they feel are right, but if their way makes you feel uncomfortable, don't give in. You're hesitating because you're afraid people won't like you if you don't follow the crowd. Your lone voice is form of advocacy for yourself and others. Use it. You may help someone who is too afraid to speak up for themselves.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Cooperation is better than having everything your way. Today the true meaning of success isn't how well you are able to do everything by yourself. Instead, you shine brightest when you can pull a team together and get everyone to contribute to the team without any power or control issues.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You should be picky. Today you finally get to the place where you are comfortable saying the word, "No." You've been the 'nice girl' for far too long, and when you feel that your wants conflict with someone else's you back down and try to play it small. Today that changes. You'll be the vocal one; the person who speaks their mind and does not settle for less than she deserves.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do something you've always wanted to do, even if you think it's a bit out there. No one is promised tomorrow, so if you're waiting for a month, next year, or the next day to be yourself, you're missing out. You can make a plan to experience things in the future, but you're here now. Live your best life in this moment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This too shall pass. One moment in time can change your entire life course, but the thing you can always control is your attitude. If you allow a bad mood or a difficult time to define you, you may become stuck and later realize you should have kept moving. Keep pushing yourself to do more than think is possible.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Why regret your best moments in time. You may look back and see certain relationships or situations as a waste of time, but if you were living the life you wanted to live, then it was meant to be. Don't spend too much time feeling down about what you've lost. Consider all that you've gained.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's amazing what you can do when you team up with the right people. Having a group of good friends means you don't always have to be the smartest person in the room. All you need to do is willingly learn from others. There is so much power in the collective experience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're ready for some downtime, Aquarius. The last month has pushed you to your limits. So, today it's time to get into your thoughts to think about the future. When you feel as though you're being lazy; sitting around and doing very little, remind yourself that you earned this time to yourself. It helps you to regain clarity.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Keep some things to yourself, Pisces. Every thing you say has power to it, and you don’t want to give away yours for no reason. You don't have to announce what your plans are to others. Sometimes you overshare, and it keeps you back. You invite the jealousy of others who don't understand why you cannot be happy with what you have. You are thinking on a different level.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.